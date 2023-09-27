Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

L'última superlluna del 2023: la lluna de la collita

ByMampho Brescia

Setembre 27, 2023
L'última superlluna del 2023: la lluna de la collita

The summer of mesmerizing large and radiant full moons is coming to an end with the final supermoon on Thursday, September 28th. The last supermoon of the year, known as the harvest moon, will be visible after sunset.

The harvest moon is named for its close alignment with the autumnal equinox, which occurred on September 23rd. It is often referred to as the corn moon, symbolizing the conclusion of summer harvests. This holds particular significance for farmers and avid skywatchers.

The term ‘harvest moon’ originated from the practices of earlier times when tractors did not have headlights. Moonlight played a crucial role in enabling timely crop gathering from the fields.

Supermoons occur when the moon reaches its closest proximity to Earth in its elliptical orbit, giving the illusion of increased size and enhanced luminance. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the harvest supermoon will reach its peak brilliance at around 6 a.m. ET on Friday, September 29th, having already risen the previous night. This celestial phenomenon will continue to grace the evening sky on Friday.

The supermoons of 2023 have provided captivating displays of the moon’s beauty and grandeur. While this may be the final supermoon for the year, there will be more opportunities to witness these celestial spectacles in the future. So keep your eyes on the sky and marvel at the wonders of our universe.

Fonts:
– Almanac del Pagès
– Science News

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionats

ciència

La dieta dels trilobits revelada: una aspiradora aquàtica

Setembre 27, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

Les complicacions sorgeixen per al telescopi espacial Euclid de l'ESA

Setembre 27, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

El rover Perseverance de la NASA estableix un rècord de velocitat travessant roques a Mart

Setembre 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

ciència

La dieta dels trilobits revelada: una aspiradora aquàtica

Setembre 27, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

L'última superlluna del 2023: la lluna de la collita

Setembre 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Les complicacions sorgeixen per al telescopi espacial Euclid de l'ESA

Setembre 27, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

El rover Perseverance de la NASA estableix un rècord de velocitat travessant roques a Mart

Setembre 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris