Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

L'estudi suggereix un origen comú per a grans estructures de monticles a l'objecte Arrokoth del cinturó de Kuiper

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octubre 3, 2023
L'estudi suggereix un origen comú per a grans estructures de monticles a l'objecte Arrokoth del cinturó de Kuiper

A recent study conducted by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) Planetary Scientist Dr. Alan Stern proposes that the large mound formations on the larger lobe of the pristine Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth likely have a common origin. These mounds, approximately 5 kilometers long, were identified during NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flyby of Arrokoth in 2019. The findings of the study, presented by Stern at the American Astronomical Society’s 55th Annual Division for Planetary Sciences (DPS) meeting, may contribute to the development of models explaining the formation of planetesimals.

The mounds observed on Arrokoth’s larger lobe, named Wenu, share similarities in shape, size, color, and reflectivity. Three additional mounds were also tentatively identified on the object’s smaller lobe, Weeyo. The preservation of Arrokoth’s shape offers unique insights into the assembly of the object, which appears to consist of small, raspberry-like sub-units.

The research supports the streaming instability model of planetesimal formation, suggesting that collision speeds as low as a few miles per hour allowed these objects to gently accumulate and build Arrokoth in a specific area of the solar nebula undergoing gravitational collapse.

The study also poses questions about the preferred size of the building blocks that form planetesimals like Arrokoth. If the mounds are representative of these building blocks, as suggested, planetesimal formation models will need to account for their size. Further exploration of other pristine planetesimals during upcoming missions, such as NASA’s Lucy mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids and ESA’s comet interceptor, may contribute to a better understanding of the accretion processes in the ancient solar system.

In conclusion, the discovery of these mound structures on Arrokoth provides valuable information about the formation of planetesimals. Identifying similar formations on other observed planetesimals will enhance our understanding of the mechanisms involved in their formation.

Source: Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)

Citation: S. A. Stern et al, The Properties and Origin of Kuiper Belt Object Arrokoth’s Large Mounds, The Planetary Science Journal (2023)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

ciència

Comprendre l'envelliment immunitari: coneixements de l'Estació Espacial Internacional

Octubre 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Fa trenta anys: una missió classificada comença amb el vol debut de l'Atlàntida

Octubre 3, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

Investigadors australians avancen en el desenvolupament de proves de sang per a la commoció cerebral

Octubre 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

ciència

Comprendre l'envelliment immunitari: coneixements de l'Estació Espacial Internacional

Octubre 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Fa trenta anys: una missió classificada comença amb el vol debut de l'Atlàntida

Octubre 3, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

Investigadors australians avancen en el desenvolupament de proves de sang per a la commoció cerebral

Octubre 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

Missió Psique de la NASA: explorant un asteroide intrigant amb un nucli ric en metalls

Octubre 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris