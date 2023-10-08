Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

La missió Aditya-L1 de l'Índia avança cap a la L1 Sol-Terra

ByGabriel Botha

Octubre 8, 2023
La missió Aditya-L1 de l'Índia avança cap a la L1 Sol-Terra

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has provided an update on the progress of the Aditya-L1 mission. The spacecraft is currently on its way to the Sun-Earth L1 point, where it will be placed in a Halo orbit.

To ensure that the spacecraft stays on its intended trajectory, a Trajectory Correction Maneuver (TCM) was performed on October 6, 2023. This maneuver was necessary to adjust the spacecraft’s path after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver, which took place on September 19, 2023.

The TCM lasted for approximately 16 seconds and was successful in aligning the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit around L1. This orbit will allow Aditya-L1 to constantly observe the Sun without being obstructed by the Earth.

ISRO has confirmed that the spacecraft is in good health, and the magnetometer onboard will be activated in the coming days. The magnetometer will be used to study the magnetic field of the Sun and its interactions with the Earth.

The Aditya-L1 mission aims to study various aspects of the Sun, including its corona, solar emissions, and the solar winds. Understanding these phenomena is crucial for gaining insights into space weather and its impact on Earth.

With the successful trajectory correction and the spacecraft’s health in check, the Aditya-L1 mission is progressing as planned. The data collected by this mission will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its influence on our planet.

Fonts:
ISRO

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

ciència

Prepareu-vos per a la pluja de meteorits dracònids aquest cap de setmana

Octubre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

La missió SLIM de JAXA captura la imatge de la Lluna des de Unique Vantage Point

Octubre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Noves proves suggereixen que els humans van arribar a Amèrica del Nord abans del que es pensava

Octubre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

Prepareu-vos per a la pluja de meteorits dracònids aquest cap de setmana

Octubre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

La missió SLIM de JAXA captura la imatge de la Lluna des de Unique Vantage Point

Octubre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Noves proves suggereixen que els humans van arribar a Amèrica del Nord abans del que es pensava

Octubre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Un nou dinosaure "gegant" descobert a Espanya

Octubre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris