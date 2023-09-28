Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Els pingüins emperadors poden ser més adaptables al canvi climàtic del que es pensava anteriorment

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 28, 2023
Els pingüins emperadors poden ser més adaptables al canvi climàtic del que es pensava anteriorment

A team of environmental scientists from France, Tasmania, Canada, the U.S., and Australia has conducted a study suggesting that emperor penguins may be more adaptable to a changing climate than previously believed. The research, reported in the journal Science Advances, reveals that emperor penguins are capable of living in a variety of habitats based on high-resolution satellite imagery.

Previous studies have shown that with climate change, sea ice levels are decreasing, posing a significant risk to emperor penguins due to their breeding habits. These penguins lay their eggs on ice shelves, which protect them from predators. However, as ice shelf levels decline, it is feared that the penguins will lose their safe breeding grounds. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has warned that emperor penguin populations could decrease by 80% by the end of the century.

The recent study reevaluated the habitats in which emperor penguins live by analyzing satellite images of Antarctica and its surroundings. The researchers discovered that emperor penguins are capable of breeding in a range of habitats, not just on sea ice. They also observed a geographic partitioning of penguin colonies based on habitat characteristics, indicating adaptability. However, it remains unclear from the images whether this behavior is new or if the penguins have always adapted to different breeding locations.

While the study suggests that emperor penguins may not be as endangered as previously thought in the short term, the long-term outlook is uncertain. Other factors, such as warming waters, diminishing prey, and exposure to human-made pollution like microplastics, could still pose significant threats to their survival.

Further research is needed to fully understand the impacts of a changing climate and other environmental factors on emperor penguins. Nonetheless, this study provides hope that these iconic creatures may have some resilience to adapt to new conditions in the face of climate change.

font:
Sara Labrousse et al, Where to live? Landfast sea ice shapes emperor penguin habitat around Antarctica, Science Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adg8340

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

ciència

COSPAR llança un nou programa de creació de capacitats per a satèl·lits petits

Setembre 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

El telescopi Hubble de la NASA captura restes de carreres d'estrelles explotades per l'espai

Setembre 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

La nau espacial Psyche de la NASA es va retardar a causa d'un problema amb el propulsor

Setembre 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

COSPAR llança un nou programa de creació de capacitats per a satèl·lits petits

Setembre 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

El telescopi Hubble de la NASA captura restes de carreres d'estrelles explotades per l'espai

Setembre 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

La nau espacial Psyche de la NASA es va retardar a causa d'un problema amb el propulsor

Setembre 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

La recerca de la vida extraterrestre: buscant més enllà del nostre sistema solar

Setembre 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris