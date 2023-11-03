Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have developed a groundbreaking imaging sensor inspired by the visual system of butterflies, which can perceive a broad range of colors, including ultraviolet (UV) light. Led by electrical and computer engineering professor Viktor Gruev and bioengineering professor Shuming Nie, the team utilized stacked photodiodes and perovskite nanocrystals (PNCs) to create a sensor capable of “seeing” UV light that is inaccessible to the human eye. The technology can even differentiate between cancer cells and normal cells with 99% confidence by utilizing the spectral signatures of biomedical markers.

Butterflies have compound eyes with multiple photoreceptor classes, allowing them to perceive a more extensive range of colors and details. They possess the ability to convert UV light into visible light through fluorescent pigments, enhancing their UV vision. To replicate this mechanism, the researchers combined a layer of PNCs with a tiered array of silicon photodiodes. PNCs are semiconductor nanocrystals that exhibit excellent UV detection capabilities.

The novel imaging sensor holds significant implications for healthcare. By utilizing UV light, which excites cancer-related markers causing autofluorescence, the sensor can differentiate between cancerous and healthy cells based on their spectral signatures. This technology could assist surgeons in making more informed decisions during tumor removal surgeries, ensuring clear margins and reducing the risk of the cancer’s recurrence.

Furthermore, this innovative imaging sensor could have applications beyond healthcare. Various species possess UV vision, and being able to detect UV light opens up exciting opportunities for biologists to explore and understand the visual systems of these creatures. The research team envisions expanding the uses of this technology to fields beyond health.

FAQ:

Q: What inspired the development of the imaging sensor?

A: The visual system of butterflies, which can perceive UV light.

Q: How does the technology differentiate between cancer cells and normal cells?

A: By utilizing the spectral signatures of biomedical markers that exhibit autofluorescence when excited by UV light.

Q: What are perovskite nanocrystals (PNCs)?

A: Semiconductor nanocrystals that have unique properties and are highly effective at detecting UV wavelengths.

Q: Can humans see UV light?

A: No, UV light is not visible to the human eye.

Q: How does the sensor replicate the butterfly’s UV vision?

A: By combining a layer of PNCs with a tiered array of silicon photodiodes.