Obstruccions en els sistemes de recuperació d'aigua de l'Estació Espacial Internacional

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 8, 2023
Obstruccions en els sistemes de recuperació d'aigua de l'Estació Espacial Internacional

Clogs in water recovery systems on the International Space Station (ISS) have caused hoses to be sent back to Earth for cleaning and refurbishing. The cause of these clogs is the presence of biofilms, which are microbial or fungal growths that stick to each other and surfaces. These biofilms can clog filters in water processing systems and compromise the integrity of equipment. This poses a significant problem for space agencies as it can be costly to replace affected materials.

Preventing the growth of biofilms is particularly crucial for long-distance space missions to places like the moon or Mars, where returning to Earth for repairs or treatment of sick astronauts is not feasible. To address this issue, researchers from the University of Colorado, MIT, and NASA Ames Research Center collaborated on a study. They examined samples from the ISS using a specific kind of bacteria known for its ability to form biofilms.

The scientists also collaborated with LiquiGlide, a company that specializes in reducing friction between solids and liquids. The study found that coating surfaces with a thin layer of nucleic acids could prevent bacterial growth on the ISS-exposed samples. These acids possessed a slight negative electric charge that prevented microbes from sticking to surfaces.

The researchers also employed a physical barrier in the form of etched nanograss on the testing surfaces. This created a slippery surface that biofilms struggled to adhere to. When the method of coating surfaces with nucleic acids was applied, the terrestrial samples showed a reduction in microbial formation of about 74 percent, while the space station samples exhibited a more substantial reduction of about 86 percent.

However, the team recommends conducting longer-duration tests on future missions to determine if the method can maintain its effectiveness. Continuous analysis, rather than relying on endpoint measurements, is also advised. By addressing biofilm buildup, space agencies can prevent equipment damage and ensure the health and safety of astronauts during space missions.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

