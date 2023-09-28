Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

La intel·ligència artificial podria revolucionar la cirurgia cerebral, diu un neurocirurgià líder

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 28, 2023
La intel·ligència artificial podria revolucionar la cirurgia cerebral, diu un neurocirurgià líder

Brain surgery using artificial intelligence (AI) could become a reality within the next two years, leading to safer and more effective procedures, according to a prominent neurosurgeon. Trainee surgeons are currently utilizing AI technology to learn to perform more precise keyhole brain surgery. Developed at University College London (UCL), the AI system can identify small tumors and critical structures, such as blood vessels, located in the center of the brain.

Brain surgery requires extreme precision, as even a slight error could have fatal consequences. It is crucial to avoid damaging the pituitary gland, which is the size of a grape and controls the body’s hormones. Consultant neurosurgeon Hani Marcus of the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery explains that finding the right balance is crucial: “If you go too small with your approach, then you risk not removing enough of the tumor. If you go too large, you risk damaging these really critical structures.”

The AI system has analyzed over 200 videos of pituitary surgery and, in just 10 months, has reached a level of experience that would take a human surgeon 10 years to gain. The system’s capabilities offer significant advantages to surgeons. Mr. Marcus states, “Surgeons like myself – even if you’re very experienced – can, with the help of AI, do a better job to find that boundary than without it. You could, in a few years, have an AI system that has seen more operations than any human has ever or could ever see.”

The potential of AI in healthcare is recognized by the UK government, which considers it a “game-changer.” AI could enhance outcomes and productivity in healthcare, according to AI government minister Viscount Camrose. The collaboration between UCL, engineers, clinicians, and scientists at the Wellcome / Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) Centre for Interventional and Surgical Sciences aims to revolutionize healthcare in the UK with the help of AI.

Fonts:
– University College de Londres

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

Els anells de Saturn poden haver-se originat per una col·lisió massiva entre llunes, suggereixen simulacions de superordinadors

Setembre 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Missió Chang'e-6 de la Xina per recollir mostres lunars del costat llunyà de la Lluna

Setembre 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

La superlluna final del 2023 està prevista per il·luminar el cel nocturn

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

ciència

Els anells de Saturn poden haver-se originat per una col·lisió massiva entre llunes, suggereixen simulacions de superordinadors

Setembre 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Missió Chang'e-6 de la Xina per recollir mostres lunars del costat llunyà de la Lluna

Setembre 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

La superlluna final del 2023 està prevista per il·luminar el cel nocturn

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

La missió Euclid s'enfronta a reptes tècnics però es manté optimista

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris