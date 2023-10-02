Vida de ciutat

ciència

Els científics descobreixen un nou enzim per a la conversió eficient de CO2 en formiat

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octubre 2, 2023
Els científics descobreixen un nou enzim per a la conversió eficient de CO2 en formiat

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology and the Universities of Geneva and Radboud have identified a highly efficient enzyme in certain microbes that can capture and convert carbon dioxide (CO2) into formate when placed on an electrode. This breakthrough could lead to new methods for combating CO2 emissions and has been published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.

Formate is a stable and safe compound that can be used for energy storage or synthesizing various industrial or pharmaceutical molecules. The researchers studied a microbe called Methermicoccus shengliensis, which is found in an oilfield and thrives at high temperatures. They isolated and examined the microbe’s CO2-capturing enzyme and found that it efficiently converts CO2 into formate.

Interestingly, the researchers also discovered that the enzyme from Methermicoccus shengliensis is nearly unidirectional, meaning it cannot efficiently convert formate back into CO2. This makes it a promising candidate for CO2 capture, especially when attached to an electrode. By attaching the enzyme to an electrode, the energy needed to capture CO2 is directly provided by the electrode, making the process more efficient.

The researchers at the University of Geneva successfully attached the enzyme to a graphite electrode, where it efficiently converted gas. The conversion rates were similar to those achieved with conventional formate dehydrogenase. This electrode-based system offers a fresh approach to utilizing atmospheric CO2 by converting it into formate, which can be used for various applications or energy storage.

While enzymes have great potential for large-scale processes, setting up production systems can be costly. Therefore, further research is needed to fully understand the mechanism of the enzyme before applying it on a larger scale.

This discovery provides a valuable tool for the scientific community and opens up new possibilities for CO2 capture and conversion using renewable energy sources. The researchers will continue to study the molecular details of the reaction to gain a deeper understanding of the enzyme’s mechanism.

Source: Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology, Universities of Geneva and Radboud

