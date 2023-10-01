Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Un sensor electroquímic flexible altament sensible i estable per a la detecció de biomarcadors

ByMampho Brescia

Octubre 1, 2023
Un sensor electroquímic flexible altament sensible i estable per a la detecció de biomarcadors

A team of researchers from Penn State University has developed a flexible electrochemical sensor that can detect biomarkers such as glucose in sweat. The sensor is designed to be long-term stable and highly sensitive, making it a promising tool for non-invasive disease diagnosis and treatment evaluation.

The sensor is based on nanocomposite-modified porous graphene, which is treated with a laser to create a stable conductive nanocomposite. This laser treatment allows for an excellent sensitivity of 1317.69 µA mm−1 cm−2 and an ultra-low detection limit of 0.079 µm for glucose detection. The sensor also has the ability to detect pH and demonstrates outstanding stability, maintaining over 91% sensitivity for 21 days.

By integrating the glucose and pH sensor with a flexible microfluidic sweat sampling network, the researchers were able to accurately detect glucose levels on the body. This detection was further calibrated by simultaneously measuring pH and temperature, resulting in continuous and precise on-body glucose monitoring.

Prior to this development, sweat sensors faced limitations such as low sensitivity, limited surface area, and poor stability. Measuring biomarkers in sweat presents challenges due to their low concentrations and variability influenced by factors such as exercise, diet, and environment.

Sweat is a rich source of biomarkers, which provide valuable insights into an individual’s health or disease state. This innovative sensor design addresses previous limitations and offers a low-cost, highly sensitive, and long-term stable platform for biomarker detection. It has the potential to revolutionize non-invasive diagnostic methods and enable continuous monitoring for various diseases.

Fonts:

Penn State University

Nanocomposite-modified porous graphene: Nanocomposite material formed by combining graphene and other materials to enhance conductivity and sensitivity in electrochemical sensors.

Biomarkers: Substances that indicate the state of health or disease in the body.

Laser treatment: The process of using laser technology to modify the properties of materials, such as creating stable conductive nanocomposites in this study.

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionats

ciència

Els científics descobreixen un forat negre girant amb jets

Octubre 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

El fascinant món de les naus espacials imaginàries explorades amb una animació impressionant

Octubre 2, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

Els secrets dels Superbolts: desvelant el misteri dels poderosos llamps

Octubre 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

Els científics descobreixen un forat negre girant amb jets

Octubre 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

El fascinant món de les naus espacials imaginàries explorades amb una animació impressionant

Octubre 2, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els secrets dels Superbolts: desvelant el misteri dels poderosos llamps

Octubre 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

L'astronauta Samantha Cristoforetti mostra com beure cafè a l'espai

Octubre 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris