Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Un material revolucionari: quatre vegades més resistent que l'acer i cinc vegades més lleuger

ByGabriel Botha

Octubre 6, 2023
Un material revolucionari: quatre vegades més resistent que l'acer i cinc vegades més lleuger

A groundbreaking material has been developed by researchers and material scientists from UConn, Columbia University, and Brookhaven National Lab. This material is said to revolutionize various industries, including car manufacturing and body armor creation. The material has been reported to be four times stronger than steel while being up to five times lighter.

The researchers utilized a DNA scaffold to create this remarkable material, enabling the formation of complex nanostructured silica, similar to glass. While glass is commonly regarded as fragile due to flaws in its structure, this new material eliminates many of those flaws, resulting in a stronger material that bears resemblance to steel in terms of durability.

The process of creating a flawless large piece of glass is challenging; therefore, the researchers used nano-sized glass pieces, assembling them into a frame-like design. Each piece was coated with a few hundred atoms thick glass coating. The empty space between the pieces contributed to the material’s strength and lightness.

This new material holds immense potential for car manufacturers, as it surpasses steel in strength while being significantly lighter. This could lead to the creation of vehicles that are both safer and more fuel-efficient, revolutionizing the automotive industry.

Furthermore, the material’s superior strength makes it highly suitable for body armor. It could provide enhanced protection for law enforcement and military personnel, potentially saving lives on the battlefield or during dangerous missions.

The study detailing this groundbreaking material was published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science in July of this year. Further research and development are expected as scientists explore the full potential and applications of this extraordinary material.

Fonts:
– Study published in Cell Reports Physical Science: [insert source]
– Article original: [insereix font]

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

ciència

El crani de Triceratops trobat al Canadà ara s'exhibeix al Royal Tyrrell Museum

Octubre 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

Els astrònoms descobreixen una explosió estranya a l'univers: el misteri del transitori òptic blau ràpid lluminós

Octubre 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Els científics es troben amb un "bon problema" ja que el recipient de mostra conté una gran quantitat de material de l'asteroide Bennu

Octubre 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Has fallat

ciència

El crani de Triceratops trobat al Canadà ara s'exhibeix al Royal Tyrrell Museum

Octubre 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els astrònoms descobreixen una explosió estranya a l'univers: el misteri del transitori òptic blau ràpid lluminós

Octubre 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els científics es troben amb un "bon problema" ja que el recipient de mostra conté una gran quantitat de material de l'asteroide Bennu

Octubre 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

La Xina té previst ampliar l'estació espacial com a alternativa a l'ISS

Octubre 6, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris