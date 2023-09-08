Vida de ciutat

El camí cap a la viabilitat comercial: descobrint el mecanisme de reacció de les bateries de liti i sofre

ByGabriel Botha

Setembre 8, 2023
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the reaction mechanism of lithium-sulfur batteries. This discovery, recently published in Nature, addresses a major issue that has hindered the commercial viability of these batteries—their short lifetimes.

Lithium-sulfur batteries offer several advantages over lithium-ion batteries, including higher energy storage capacity, lower cost, and the use of abundant and affordable sulfur. However, when scaled up to commercial size, these batteries experience a rapid decline in performance during repeated charge and discharge cycles.

The main cause of this decline is the dissolution of sulfur from the cathode, resulting in the formation of soluble lithium polysulfides. These compounds flow into the lithium metal negative electrode during charging, further worsening the issue. This loss of sulfur and changes in the anode composition significantly affect the battery’s performance.

In a previous study, Argonne scientists developed a catalyst that effectively mitigated the sulfur loss problem when added to the sulfur cathode. However, until now, the atomic-scale mechanism of action of this catalyst remained unknown.

The recent research by the Argonne team revealed that the presence of the catalyst in the cathode leads to a different reaction pathway. With the catalyst, dense nanoscale bubbles of lithium polysulfides form on the cathode surface, preventing sulfur loss and sustaining battery performance. Without the catalyst, microscale rod-shaped structures form instead.

Cutting-edge characterization techniques, including synchrotron X-ray beams and a newly invented technique to visualize the electrode-electrolyte interface, were used to unravel this reaction mechanism.

With this breakthrough, the future of lithium-sulfur batteries looks promising, offering a more sustainable and eco-friendly solution for the transportation industry.

Fonts:
– DOI: Nature paper
– Argonne National Laboratory press release

