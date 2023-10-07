Mercuri encara es redueix?

Mercury, the smallest planet in the solar system, has been gradually shrinking for the past three billion years. However, recent research suggests that this process is still ongoing and becoming more significant. The reduction in Mercury’s radius has led to the formation of wrinkles, known as “scarps,” on its surface.

Scientists estimate that Mercury’s radius has decreased by 7 km since the first evidence of its shrinkage was observed in 1974. The loss of internal heat over time has caused the volume of the planet’s rock and metal composition to decrease significantly. The rate at which Mercury’s radius is currently shrinking and the duration of this process are not yet known.

According to a study published in Nature Geoscience, Mercury may be experiencing its most significant shrinkage in recent times. Researchers from The Open University in the United Kingdom discovered a unique geological structure, called grabens, through global mapping of tectonic features using imagery from the MESSENGER mission.

Unlike wrinkles or scarps, which are ancient formations, grabens are more recent. They are small structures formed due to the bending and stretching of the planet’s crust. Grabens offer an advantage over scarps because they are smaller in size and allow scientists to study the ongoing activity of Mercury’s shortening structures.

The study identified 48 definite grabens and 244 likely grabens on Mercury’s surface. These structures are estimated to be 300 million years old or younger, indicating that Mercury’s shrinking process is still active in recent geological times.

Further exploration of Mercury’s surface is expected to provide more insight into its ongoing transformation. The BepiColombo, a spacecraft launched in 2018, will conduct high-resolution imaging of Mercury’s surface in late 2025 or early 2026. This new data may help uncover the mysteries of Mercury’s shrinking and provide a deeper understanding of the planet’s evolution.

– Source Article: “Mercury’s shrinking camaraderie” by The Open University

– Nature Geoscience: Research article “Extension and mantle loading of Mercury’s coronae revealed by tectonic and topographic mapping” by The Open University researchers