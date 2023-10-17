Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Els investigadors manipulen la llum per imitar els efectes de la gravetat, obrint possibilitats per a la comunicació 6G

ByGabriel Botha

Octubre 17, 2023
A recent study published in Physical Review A has revealed that a team of researchers was able to manipulate the behavior of light in a way that replicates the effects of gravity. Led by Professor Kyoko Kitamura from Tohoku University, the researchers explored whether lattice distortion in photonic crystals could produce pseudogravity effects. Photonic crystals are materials that can control and manipulate light through a periodic arrangement of different materials.

By introducing lattice distortion to the photonic crystals, the researchers disrupted the regular spacing and created a curved beam trajectory within the crystal, resembling the path of light near massive celestial bodies like black holes. Using silicon distorted photonic crystals and terahertz waves, the team successfully demonstrated the deflection of these waves.

The implications of this research are vast, with significant implications for optics, materials science, and the development of 6G communications. The ability to manipulate light in a manner similar to gravity opens up possibilities for advanced applications in telecommunications. By harnessing gravitational effects, photonic crystals could pave the way for advancements in the field of graviton physics.

This study showcases the potential of photonic crystals to bend light and control its behavior, giving scientists a new tool to explore the manipulation of light in various fields. The findings highlight the importance of understanding and replicating the effects of gravity in the development of innovative technologies. This research not only expands our knowledge of light manipulation but also has far-reaching implications for fundamental physics.

Fonts:
– Kanji Nanjyo et al, “Deflection of electromagnetic waves by pseudogravity in distorted photonic crystals,” Physical Review A (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevA.108.033522
- Universitat de Tohoku

