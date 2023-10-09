Vida de ciutat

ByMampho Brescia

Octubre 9, 2023
La mida rècord del forat d'ozó del 2023 sobre l'Antàrtida

According to measurements from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, this year’s ozone hole over Antarctica is one of the largest ever recorded. Referred to as the “ozone depletion area” by scientists, it reached a size of 26 million square kilometers on September 16, 2023, which is roughly three times the size of Brazil.

Launched in 2017, Copernicus Sentinel-5P is the first satellite dedicated to monitoring the Earth’s atmosphere. Equipped with the advanced multispectral imaging spectrometer Tropomi, it can detect the unique signatures of atmospheric gases across different wavelengths to provide more accurate and detailed information about pollutants.

Diego Loyola, a senior scientist at the German Aerospace Center, highlighted the importance of the Sentinel-5P data in monitoring the ozone layer. The satellite’s measurements complement the data collected from ground-based stations and extend the global ozone data record of European satellite sensors over the past three decades.

The Sentinel-5P total ozone column product, which provides an accurate assessment of ozone levels, is made available to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) within three hours of measurement time. CAMS senior scientist Antje Inness noted that their ozone monitoring and forecasting service revealed an early start to the 2023 ozone hole, which has been consistently increasing in size since mid-August.

ESA’s Claus Zehner, the mission manager for Copernicus Sentinel-5P, emphasized that while ozone hole occurrences can be monitored from space using the Tropomi ozone data, they only indicate the strength of regional wind fields around polar areas. Thus, these phenomena cannot be directly used to monitor global ozone changes.

In conclusion, the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite’s measurements have revealed that the 2023 ozone hole over Antarctica is among the largest ever recorded. This data will contribute to a better understanding of ozone layer depletion and enable scientists to continue monitoring its evolution closely.

Fonts:
– Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite
– German Aerospace Center (DLR)
– Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS)
- Agència Espacial Europea (ESA)

