Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Els anells de Saturn poden haver-se originat per una col·lisió massiva entre llunes, suggereixen simulacions de superordinadors

ByMampho Brescia

Setembre 29, 2023
Els anells de Saturn poden haver-se originat per una col·lisió massiva entre llunes, suggereixen simulacions de superordinadors

A collaborative research effort between NASA and Durham University has utilized supercomputer simulations to propose a new theory about the origin of Saturn’s rings. The simulations suggest that the rings may have formed from a massive collision between two icy moons during the age of dinosaurs.

The research, conducted at NASA’s Ames Research Center and Durham University’s Distributed Research using Advanced Computing (DiRAC) facility, aimed to understand the formation of Saturn’s rings and the potential for life on its moons. The simulations were conducted at a resolution more than 100 times higher than previous studies, using the open-source simulation code, SWIFT.

Saturn’s rings are located within the planet’s Roche limit, the farthest orbit where a planet’s gravitational force can disintegrate larger bodies of rock or ice. The simulations revealed that a wide range of collision scenarios could scatter the right amount of ice into Saturn’s Roche limit, resulting in the formation of its distinctive rings.

“This scenario naturally leads to ice-rich rings,” said Vincent Eke, an Associate Professor at Durham University. “When the icy progenitor moons collide, the rock in the cores of the bodies is dispersed less widely than the overlying ice.”

Furthermore, the simulations suggested that the collision would have also caused debris to hit other moons in the Saturn system, potentially leading to a cascade of collisions.

While many questions about Saturn’s system still remain, including the potential for life on its moons, these supercomputer simulations have provided new insights into the origin of Saturn’s rings. The research opens up new avenues for further exploration and understanding of the Saturn system.

Fonts:
- NASA
- Universitat de Durham
– The Astrophysical Journal

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionats

ciència

Nova tècnica de fabricació de microdispositius electroforètics per a la detecció de fluorescència

Setembre 29, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

Un coet SpaceX Falcon 9 per llançar 22 satèl·lits Starlink a l'òrbita

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

El clima cíclic de l'antic Mart revelat pels sediments marcians

Setembre 29, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

Nova tècnica de fabricació de microdispositius electroforètics per a la detecció de fluorescència

Setembre 29, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

Un coet SpaceX Falcon 9 per llançar 22 satèl·lits Starlink a l'òrbita

Setembre 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

El clima cíclic de l'antic Mart revelat pels sediments marcians

Setembre 29, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

L'asteroide Bennu podria colpejar la Terra en 159 anys, adverteix un expert

Setembre 29, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris