Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Descobreix el teu camí en l'observació amb la Lliga Astronòmica

ByGabriel Botha

Octubre 14, 2023
Descobreix el teu camí en l'observació amb la Lliga Astronòmica

Getting started in observing the night sky can be overwhelming, whether you are a beginner or a seasoned veteran. Fortunately, the Astronomical League offers a wide range of programs that cater to different skill levels and interests. These programs provide focus and direction for observers and allow them to earn pins and certificates for their accomplishments.

For beginners, the Constellation Hunter Observing Program is an excellent starting point. You don’t need a telescope or prior knowledge. All you need is a planisphere, a logbook, and a desire to learn. This program takes you through the constellations, asking you to record the date, location, and sky conditions before sketching the visible stars. It’s a great introduction to navigating the night sky.

Children aged 10 and older can participate in the Sky Puppy program, which offers hands-on projects in a workbook format. Activities include sketching constellations, identifying stars and bright objects, using binoculars to spot targets, learning constellation myths, and more. Other options for beginners include Beyond Polaris, the Universe Sampler, and the Youth Astronomer programs.

Once you are ready to explore the night sky with a telescope, the Messier Observing Program is a great starting point. You can use a basic telescope or even binoculars to spot the Messier objects, learning how to star-hop and find these objects yourself using star charts.

If you live in light-polluted areas, the Lunar Observing Program is a good option. This program combines naked-eye, binocular, and telescopic observations of the Moon, focusing on surface shapes, lunar maria, craters, and other features.

Experienced observers looking for new challenges can explore various programs, including Arp’s list of peculiar galaxies, carbon stars, dark nebulae, Earth-orbiting satellites, stellar evolution, variable stars, and more. There are also programs for astrophotographers, such as the Imaging — Caldwell Observing Program and the Imaging — Messier Observing Program.

Most of these programs require membership in the Astronomical League. If you’re not in a club or your club is not a member, you can become a member-at-large. The Astronomical League currently offers 82 programs, catering to all levels of interest and expertise.

To learn more about these observing programs, visit the Astronomical League’s website.

Fonts:
– Astronomical League (www.astroleague.org/observing-program-division)

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

ciència

La tempesta solar més gran mai registrada revelada en una nova investigació

Octubre 14, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

La NASA revela imatges i anàlisi de la mostra d'asteroides

Octubre 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

La primera visió de material d'asteroides de la NASA revela aigua i carboni

Octubre 14, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

La tempesta solar més gran mai registrada revelada en una nova investigació

Octubre 14, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

La NASA revela imatges i anàlisi de la mostra d'asteroides

Octubre 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

La primera visió de material d'asteroides de la NASA revela aigua i carboni

Octubre 14, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

Preparant-se per a l'eclipsi anular: mantenir els ulls a la carretera

Octubre 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris