Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

El cometa Nishimura recentment descobert serà visible la setmana vinent

ByMampho Brescia

Setembre 8, 2023
El cometa Nishimura recentment descobert serà visible la setmana vinent

A newly discovered comet named Comet Nishimura will be visible as it flies by Earth next week. Japanese space photographer Hideo Nishimura first observed the comet in early August. Since then, it has increased in brightness as it travels through the inner solar system in an orbit around the sun. The comet will make its closest approach to Earth on Tuesday, coming within 78 million miles. It will also pass close to the sun on September 17.

Comet Nishimura completes one orbit about every 430 to 440 years. The last time it passed close to the sun was around the year 1590. However, it is not known if it was visible to the naked eye back then. The comet is barely bright enough to be visible and will be moving close to the horizon, so binoculars are recommended for viewing. Dark skies away from city lights provide optimal conditions.

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, it is recommended to find a clear view of the east-northeast horizon about half an hour before morning twilight. The closer the comet is to the sun and the horizon, the more difficult it will be to see. The comet will pass between Earth and the sun on Wednesday, and it may not be visible in the evening sky unless it becomes significantly brighter than expected.

Given the close proximity of the comet to the sun, there is a possibility that the intense heat might destroy it. However, experts expect it to survive, as it has already survived at least one previous close approach to the sun. If it does survive, it will pass over to the far side of the sun from Earth in early October, and then reemerge into the Southern Hemisphere’s morning sky in November.

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionats

ciència

La batalla contra els biofilms: prevenció del creixement microbià a l'Estació Espacial Internacional

Setembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

SpaceX llançarà 22 satèl·lits Starlink aquesta nit

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

Els científics creen amb èxit oxigen a Mart amb l'experiment MOXIE

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

Tecnologia

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure CEO Plans for Fast Growth and Expansion

Setembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

iPhone Hack Exposes Security Vulnerabilities, Raises Concerns about Spyware

Setembre 9, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Wyze Security Camera Owners Report Seeing Feeds from Unrecognized Cameras

Setembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

The Belmont County Fair: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris