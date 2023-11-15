El nou informe explora les estratègies microbianes per reduir les emissions de metà

A recently published report by the American Academy of Microbiology delves into the crucial role of microbes in mediating methane emissions and their potential to mitigate climate change. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is a significant contributor to global warming. With its warming power approximately 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, reducing methane emissions is paramount in curbing rising global temperatures. The report highlights the importance of understanding the diverse metabolic capabilities of microbes in order to develop effective microbial solutions.

Rather than simply focusing on combating methane emissions directly, researchers are considering the pivotal role that microbes play in the biogeochemical cycles that involve the production and consumption of greenhouse gases. These microscopic organisms have the capacity to both produce and consume methane, making them key players in the climate change equation. By harnessing the knowledge of microbial processes, scientists can work toward developing innovative solutions that address methane emissions.

“By understanding the roles of microbes in mediating methane emissions, we open up a wide range of promising solutions to address the climate challenge,” says Vanessa Sperandio, Chair of the Academy Governors. “More than ever, the scientific community needs to work together to urgently bring forward these solutions.”

The report emerged from a colloquium organized by the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) and the American Geophysical Union. Experts from various disciplines and sectors identified knowledge gaps that require further exploration and potential strategies to tackle methane emissions. The report’s recommendations concentrate on leveraging microbial solutions to address emissions from four main sources: enteric fermentation in ruminant animals, animal wastes, rice paddies, and landfills.

To complement the report, the ASM plans to release a Microbial Methane Mitigation research roadmap. This practical resource will highlight current knowledge gaps and research priorities, empowering experts to utilize microbes effectively in the fight against methane emissions.

Through the advancement of microbial solutions, we have an opportunity to make significant strides in reducing methane emissions. By recognizing the vital role of microbes in climate change, we can unlock innovative pathways to address this urgent global challenge.

-

FAQ

How do microbes affect climate change?

Microbes impact climate change through biogeochemical cycles involving greenhouse gases. They can both consume and produce methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.

Why is reducing methane important?

Methane is approximately 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of its warming power over a 20-year period. Reducing methane emissions is crucial in slowing down the rise of global temperatures in the near term.

How can microbes help with methane emissions?

Microbes play a significant role in the production and consumption of methane. Understanding their diverse metabolic capabilities allows scientists to develop microbial solutions for addressing methane emissions effectively.

Quines són les principals fonts d'emissions de metà?

The main sources of methane emissions include enteric fermentation in ruminant animals (such as cows or sheep), animal wastes, rice paddies, and landfills.

What is the goal of the microbial methane mitigation research roadmap?

The microbial methane mitigation research roadmap aims to identify knowledge gaps and research priorities that experts can leverage to use microbes in combatting increasing methane emissions.