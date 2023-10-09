Vida de ciutat

Una mirada més propera a les erupcions solars al sistema TRAPPIST-1 amb el telescopi espacial James Webb

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octubre 9, 2023
Astrophysicists have used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to study solar flares in the TRAPPIST-1 system, a small star located about 40 light-years from Earth. The findings of this study could help scientists search for exoplanets that resemble Earth and could potentially support life.

The small and rocky worlds that scientists hope to explore with the Webb telescope orbit M-dwarfs, or red dwarfs, which are volatile stars. TRAPPIST-1 is one such star, hosting seven known planets. Despite being barely bigger than Jupiter, TRAPPIST-1 emits large flares several times a day, spreading radiation far into space. This makes observing planets around red dwarfs challenging, as the flares can interfere with the detection of atmospheres.

To overcome this challenge, the researchers used the JWST to record a series of flares from TRAPPIST-1 and developed a mathematical method to separate the light coming from the flares from the star’s regular radiation. This allowed for potentially clearer images of the planets and their atmospheres to be obtained.

TRAPPIST-1 is particularly interesting due to its three small and rocky planets located in the habitable zone, where water could potentially exist on the surface. The Webb telescope is being used to search for atmospheric traces around these planets, although a recent study led by Olivia Lim did not detect any atmosphere around one of the planets, TRAPPIST-1 b.

By studying TRAPPIST-1’s flares in detail and removing their effects from observations, the researchers hope to collect more accurate data on the system’s planets. They also believe that this approach could be applied to other similar star systems close to Earth.

In conclusion, the study of solar flares in the TRAPPIST-1 system using the JWST provides valuable insights for future exoplanet exploration and understanding the impact of flares on atmospheric detection.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

