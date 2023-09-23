NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is set to release a sample capsule containing material from the asteroid Bennu, which will then land in the Utah desert. The spacecraft, known as Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security–Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx), collected a sample of rock and dust from Bennu’s surface in 2020. During a flyby past Earth, the spacecraft will jettison its sample capsule to the ground.

Asteroids are remnants from the early days of our Solar System, dating back 4.5 billion years. They serve as time capsules, preserving the history of our solar system and potentially holding clues about the origin and evolution of our Solar System. By studying samples directly from an asteroid like Bennu, scientists can gain valuable insights into the arrival of essential elements, such as water and organic molecules, which are crucial for life on Earth.

Bennu is considered a potentially hazardous asteroid with a slight chance of colliding with Earth in the next 300 years. Understanding its composition through the collected sample could help in developing effective defense strategies. Additionally, samples returned directly from space retain delicate features that can be lost when a meteorite enters the Earth’s atmosphere.

Directly returned samples can answer scientific questions that remote observations cannot fully address. The Bennu sample provides a clear understanding of its source and geological context, which is often unknown with meteorites found on Earth. Furthermore, the carbon-rich chemistry of Bennu offers insights into organic molecules relevant to biology.

The sample will be stored in a special curation lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston to preserve its condition. Scientists worldwide will have access to these samples for research purposes, with a portion reserved for future generations. NASA will provide live coverage of the OSIRIS-REx sample capsule landing on its official social media platforms.

Source: Singh Rahul Sunilkumar – [source without URL]

Fonts:

