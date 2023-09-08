Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

MOXIE de la NASA: revolucionant l'exploració de Mart amb la producció d'oxigen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 8, 2023
MOXIE de la NASA: revolucionant l'exploració de Mart amb la producció d'oxigen

NASA’s car-sized Perseverance rover made headlines when it landed on Mars in February 2021. Along with Perseverance, a small golden box named MOXIE also arrived on the Red Planet. MOXIE, short for “Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment,” was designed to produce oxygen on Mars and has successfully completed its mission.

During its operational period, MOXIE generated an impressive amount of oxygen. On its final run, MOXIE produced 9.8 grams (0.35 ounces) of oxygen, bringing the total to 122 grams (4.3 ounces) – twice as much as scientists initially estimated. The device was able to produce 12 grams (0.4 ounces) of oxygen per hour at a purity of at least 98%.

There are two key reasons for producing oxygen on Mars. First, future astronauts on the planet will need a sufficient oxygen supply during their stay. Second, oxygen is a crucial component in rocket fuel. Sending enough rocket fuel to Mars for the return trip requires a significant amount of oxygen. MOXIE’s success in producing oxygen on Mars could potentially reduce the weight of payloads and make human exploration of the Red Planet more feasible.

Scientists believe that technologies like MOXIE could also be beneficial for lunar missions. Extracting resources like water and oxygen from the moon would be essential for creating rocket fuel and establishing a long-term presence on the moon.

MOXIE works by extracting oxygen from carbon dioxide molecules in Mars’ atmosphere. The process requires temperatures of approximately 1,470 degrees Fahrenheit (800 degrees Celsius). The device is made of heat-tolerant materials, including nickel alloy parts, lightweight aerogel, and a gold coating that reflects infrared heat.

The success of MOXIE has paved the way for future endeavors in oxygen production on Mars. While there are no plans for MOXIE 2.0, NASA intends to develop a full-scale system that includes oxygen storage and liquefaction capabilities.

In conclusion, MOXIE’s achievements mark a significant step in the advancement of space exploration. The ability to produce oxygen on Mars holds promise for sustaining human life in future missions to the Red Planet and minimizing the need for heavy payloads.

Fonts:
– NASA.gov
– NASA’s Perseverance Rover Mission (source link removed)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

ciència

Els investigadors fan créixer amb èxit ronyons humanitzats en porcs

Setembre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

La NASA prepara un coet del sistema de llançament espacial per a la missió lunar tripulada el 2024

Setembre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Nou avenç en el problema del triangle d'Heilbronn

Setembre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

Notícies

Adoptar ACaaS: la clau per millorar la seguretat i l'eficiència en l'era digital

Setembre 8, 2023 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els investigadors fan créixer amb èxit ronyons humanitzats en porcs

Setembre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Notícies

És segur veure la darrera pel·lícula de Shahrukh Khan en línia?

Setembre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

La NASA prepara un coet del sistema de llançament espacial per a la missió lunar tripulada el 2024

Setembre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris