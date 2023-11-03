NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has embarked on an extraordinary voyage to explore the mysteries of the solar system. On its way to Jupiter, Lucy encountered the first of its ten intended rendezvous with asteroids. The spacecraft made a “quick hello” to the pint-sized Dinkinesh, located about 300 million miles away in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars.

Instead of being just a routine flyby at a staggering speed of 10,000 mph, Lucy came within a mere 270 miles of Dinkinesh, allowing it to conduct crucial instrument testing. This dress rehearsal prepared the spacecraft for the upcoming encounters with larger and more captivating asteroids.

Measuring a mere half-mile across, Dinkinesh is touted to be the smallest space rock on Lucy’s extensive itinerary, as mentioned by the US Space Agency. However, Lucy’s primary targets are the elusive Trojans. These Trojans are a group of pristine asteroids that have been hiding in Jupiter’s orbit and are believed to be ancient remnants of spacecraft frozen in time.

The spacecraft is anticipated to pass by eight Trojans, with some potentially measuring up to 100 times the size of Dinkinesh. The encounters with these Trojans will unlock valuable insights into the history and composition of our fascinating universe. The final two asteroid encounters are scheduled for 2033, promising even more remarkable discoveries.

Launched two years ago on a momentous mission costing nearly $1 billion, Lucy derived its name from the famous skeletal remains of a human ancestor discovered in Ethiopia, known as “Lucy.” The subsequent asteroid flyby will be named after Donald Johanson, one of the individuals credited with the discovery of Lucy’s fossil.

Despite facing minor challenges such as a loose solar wing, NASA’s flight controllers have deemed Lucy’s stability sufficient for the mission’s duration. After the epic flyby of Dinkinesh, NASA’s Autumn mission has reached a milestone, and the spacecraft will now transmit its valuable data and stunning images back to Earth. Scientists eagerly await the abundance of new information that will shed light on Dinkinesh, once merely an unresolved smudge in the most capable telescopes.

