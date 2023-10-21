Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

La NASA llançarà el sistema de comunicacions làser a l'Estació Espacial Internacional

ByGabriel Botha

Octubre 21, 2023
La NASA llançarà el sistema de comunicacions làser a l'Estació Espacial Internacional

NASA is gearing up to send a laser communications system to the International Space Station (ISS) next month. The system, known as ILLUMA-T, will be installed on the external module of the ISS. Its purpose is to showcase high data rate laser communications from the space station to NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD), which will then transmit the data back to Earth.

LCRD, launched in 2021, is currently sending data to Earth from geosynchronous orbit at a rate of 1.2 Gbps. As a relay satellite, LCRD allows space missions to send their data over laser links to the relay, which then transmits it to ground stations on Earth. The combination of ILLUMA-T and LCRD will establish NASA’s first two-way laser communications relay system.

The advantage of laser systems over traditional communication methods is that they offer higher data rates while being lighter and requiring less power. This is particularly advantageous when designing spacecraft.

The ILLUMA-T payload is being managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, in collaboration with Johnson Space Center and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory for Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN). The launch of the laser communications system is scheduled for November 5th, aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Apart from ILLUMA-T, the Dragon spacecraft will also carry other experiments, hardware, and supplies for the Expedition 70 crew. One such experiment is the Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE), which will measure the characteristics and movement of atmospheric gravity waves. AWE aims to improve our understanding of Earth’s atmosphere, weather, climate, and develop strategies to mitigate the effects of space weather.

Font: NASA

By Gabriel Botha

