NASA’s Juno mission has made a groundbreaking discovery on Jupiter’s moon Ganymede. For the first time, the spacecraft has detected mineral salts and organic compounds on the moon’s surface, indicating the presence of an underground ocean brine that reaches the crust of this icy world.

The revelation came from the data collected by the Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer during a close flyby of Ganymede. Juno, in its exploration of the largest moon of Jupiter, has unveiled its intriguing secrets. Ganymede, bigger than the entire planet Mercury, has long fascinated scientists due to the hidden vast internal ocean beneath its icy crust.

On June 7, 2021, Juno flew over Ganymede at a remarkably close distance of 1,046 kilometers, capturing detailed information about the moon’s surface. The JIRAM instrument, with its advanced infrared imaging capabilities, acquired fascinating infrared images and spectra of Ganymede.

The data obtained by JIRAM during the flyby sets a new benchmark for infrared spectroscopy with its unprecedented spatial resolution. Through this, Juno scientists were able to identify and analyze unique spectral features associated with non-water-ice materials. These include hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, and possibly aliphatic aldehydes. These findings indicate the presence of mineral salts and organic compounds on the moon’s surface.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the composition of Ganymede and strengthens the idea that an underground ocean exists on the moon. It opens up new possibilities for further exploration and investigation of the potential habitability of this enigmatic moon.

Preguntes freqüents

1. Què va descobrir la missió Juno de la NASA a Ganimedes?

2. How did Juno collect data on Ganymede?

Juno collected data on Ganymede using the Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer during a close flyby of the moon.

3. Why is Ganymede of interest to scientists?

Ganymede is of great interest to scientists because it is the largest moon of Jupiter and has a vast internal ocean of water hidden beneath its icy crust.

4. What are some of the non-water-ice materials detected on Ganymede?

The JIRAM data revealed the presence of hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, and possibly aliphatic aldehydes on Ganymede’s surface.