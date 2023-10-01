Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

La NASA comparteix un vídeo fascinant de restes de supernova a Instagram

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octubre 1, 2023
La NASA comparteix un vídeo fascinant de restes de supernova a Instagram

NASA continues to captivate and educate its audience through the stunning images and videos it shares on social media. In a recent Instagram post, NASA showcased a time-lapse video of the Cygnus Loop, the remnants of a star’s supernova explosion.

The video, posted on NASA’s dedicated Hubble Space Telescope page, illustrates the expansion of the shock front of the remnant as it travels into interstellar space at incredible speeds. The caption accompanying the video provides further details about the images captured in 2001 and 2020, showing an orange ribbon of light expanding against the backdrop of black space dotted with stars.

The video quickly went viral, garnering close to 1.4 million views and numerous comments from Instagram users. Some expressed awe at the beauty of the explosion, while others wondered if the colors in the video were enhanced or if they represented the visible spectrum.

NASA’s social media presence plays a crucial role in not only captivating its audience but also educating them about the wonders of the universe. By sharing such mesmerizing content, NASA continues to inspire and ignite curiosity about space exploration.

Fonts:
NASA’s Instagram
Hindustan Times

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

ciència

La missió Aditya-L1 de l'Índia arriba a una òrbita estable al voltant del Sol

Octubre 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Avenç innovador en la detecció de neutrins a base d'aigua a Ontario

Octubre 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Les sorprenents diferències en les primeres galàxies revelades pel telescopi espacial James Webb

Octubre 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Has fallat

ciència

La missió Aditya-L1 de l'Índia arriba a una òrbita estable al voltant del Sol

Octubre 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

Avenç innovador en la detecció de neutrins a base d'aigua a Ontario

Octubre 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Les sorprenents diferències en les primeres galàxies revelades pel telescopi espacial James Webb

Octubre 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

El Bed and Breakfast de temàtica astronomia tanca després de 20 anys oferint als hostes un recorregut per l'univers

Octubre 1, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris