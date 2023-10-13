La NASA llança la nau espacial Psyche en missió a un asteroide rar cobert de metall

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft was launched on Friday, beginning a six-year journey to a metal-covered asteroid. This mission marks the first exploration of a world predominantly made of metal, unlike the typical rocky or icy composition of most asteroids. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the remnants of an early planet’s core, offering valuable insights into the unreachable centers of Earth and other rocky planets.

The spacecraft was launched by SpaceX from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and is named after the asteroid it will be studying. It is expected to reach the potato-shaped asteroid in 2029. Psyche is the largest of the approximately nine metal-rich asteroids discovered so far, located in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University described the mission by saying, “It’s long been humans’ dream to go to the metal core of our Earth. I mean, ask Jules Verne.” However, the extreme pressure and temperature make accessing the Earth’s core impossible. Psyche provides a unique opportunity to study a metal core within our solar system.

Astronomers estimate that the asteroid measures approximately 144 miles (232km) across at its widest and 173 miles (280km) long. It is believed to contain iron, nickel, and other metals, as well as potentially trace amounts of gold, silver, platinum, or iridium. Scientists expect to observe spiky metal craters, towering metal cliffs, and metal-encrusted eroded lava flows on the asteroid’s surface.

This mission holds significant scientific value as the asteroid can provide insights into the formation of our solar system and answer fundamental questions about the origins of life on Earth and the habitability of our planet. By studying the asteroid, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the Earth’s own iron core, which generates the magnetic field protecting our atmosphere and enabling life.

The spacecraft will take a roundabout route to the asteroid, flying past Mars to gain a gravity boost in 2026. It will then reach the asteroid in 2029 and attempt to enter orbit around it, circling as close as 47 miles (75 km) and as high as 440 miles (700 km). The spacecraft will utilize solar electric propulsion and an experimental communication system that uses lasers for data transmission.

