Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

La NASA amplia la missió New Horizons per cinc anys més

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octubre 3, 2023
La NASA amplia la missió New Horizons per cinc anys més

NASA announced on Friday that it will extend the New Horizons spacecraft mission for at least another five years as it continues its journey through the Kuiper Belt. The mission will provide valuable insights into our solar system and offer unprecedented opportunities for multidisciplinary science.

The decision to extend the mission was made to maximize its scientific potential. New Horizons, which launched in 2006, successfully completed its primary objective of exploring Pluto and then went on to study the Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth. The mission has provided groundbreaking discoveries, such as the formation process of Arrokoth through a gentle merger of smaller objects.

However, there were concerns about the future direction of the mission. NASA proposed a move to the Heliophysics Division after 2024, but the principal investigator, Alan Stern, argued that the best scientific return would come from further exploration of the Kuiper Belt. As a compromise, the extended mission will be jointly managed by the Planetary Science and Heliophysics divisions and will focus on gathering heliophysics data starting in 2025.

Despite the shift in focus, there is still a possibility of encountering another Kuiper Belt object in the future. The spacecraft will preserve fuel and reduce operational complexity as a search is conducted for a potential flyby candidate. This extension secures five more years of operations for New Horizons, with the possibility of further extensions if resources permit.

NASA will need to allocate funding for the extended mission in the coming years. As a starting point, funding within the New Frontiers program will be rebalanced to accommodate the operation of New Horizons. Future projects may be affected as a result.

The New Horizons mission has already made significant contributions to our understanding of the solar system, and this extension will enable the spacecraft to continue its exploration and scientific investigations for years to come.

Fonts:
- NASA (no es proporciona cap URL)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

ciència

L'estudi suggereix un origen comú per a grans estructures de monticles a l'objecte Arrokoth del cinturó de Kuiper

Octubre 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

El premi Clara Carver reconeix els joves investigadors en espectroscòpia vibracional analítica

Octubre 3, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

La importància del consentiment de les galetes i les preferències de privadesa

Octubre 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

ciència

L'estudi suggereix un origen comú per a grans estructures de monticles a l'objecte Arrokoth del cinturó de Kuiper

Octubre 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

El premi Clara Carver reconeix els joves investigadors en espectroscòpia vibracional analítica

Octubre 3, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

La importància del consentiment de les galetes i les preferències de privadesa

Octubre 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

Petita criatura marina identificada com a organisme colonial pels investigadors

Octubre 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris