Un nou estudi revela l'impacte de la descàrrega subglacial en la retirada glacial antàrtica

A recently published study conducted by scientists at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography sheds light on a previously overlooked factor contributing to Antarctic glacial ice loss. The study suggests that meltwater flowing out to sea from beneath Antarctic glaciers, known as subglacial discharge, is causing glaciers to lose ice at a faster rate.

This new insight has significant implications for global sea-level rise projections. Currently, major models used by organizations like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) do not account for the extra ice loss caused by subglacial discharge. If this process proves to be a crucial driver of ice loss across the entire Antarctic ice sheet, it could mean that current projections underestimate the pace of global sea-level rise in the coming decades.

The study focused on two glaciers in East Antarctica, Denman and Scott, which together have enough ice to cause nearly 1.5 meters (5 feet) of sea-level rise. By incorporating the influence of subglacial discharge in their model, the researchers found that these glaciers could contribute 15.7% more to sea-level rise by the year 2300 compared to previous projections.

One of the key findings of the study is that once the retreat of these glaciers reaches a steep slope in a continental trench, their contribution to sea-level rise is expected to accelerate dramatically. When considering the influence of subglacial discharge, the model showed that the glaciers retreated past this threshold about 25 years earlier than they would have without it.

The importance of this research lies not only in understanding the role of subglacial discharge in accelerating sea-level rise but also in emphasizing the need for immediate action to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The study’s co-author, Jamin Greenbaum, emphasizes that the real “doomsday story” is still the emissions produced by human activity.

Subglacial discharge is generated when melting occurs where the ice sheet meets the continental bedrock. It is caused by a combination of factors such as friction and geothermal heat from Earth’s interior. When this discharge flows out to sea, it can accelerate the melting of the glacier’s ice shelf and cause the upstream glacier to accelerate, leading to sea-level rise.

While the scientific community widely accepts that subglacial discharge contributes to additional ice shelf melting, its impact on sea-level rise has not been fully accounted for in projections due to uncertainties surrounding its localized effects. However, this new study highlights the significance of including subglacial discharge in future sea-level rise models.

The findings underscore the urgency of taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change. Accurate sea-level rise projections are crucial for coastal communities worldwide in order to prepare for and adapt to the impacts of rising sea levels.

FAQ

Q: What is subglacial discharge?

A: Subglacial discharge refers to the meltwater that flows out to sea from beneath glaciers, contributing to increased melting and ice loss.

Q: Why is subglacial discharge important?

A: Subglacial discharge plays a significant role in accelerating the melting of glaciers’ ice shelves and the retreat of glaciers, ultimately contributing to rising sea levels.

Q: How does subglacial discharge affect sea-level rise?

A: Subglacial discharge accelerates the melting of ice shelves and causes upstream glaciers to accelerate, leading to increased sea-level rise.

Q: Are current sea-level rise projections accurate?

A: The study suggests that current projections may underestimate the pace of global sea-level rise due to the lack of consideration for the impact of subglacial discharge.