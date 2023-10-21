Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Un oceà massiu s'amaga sota l'escorça terrestre, diuen els científics

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octubre 21, 2023
Un oceà massiu s'amaga sota l'escorça terrestre, diuen els científics

Scientists have made an astonishing discovery: there is a vast ocean hidden beneath the Earth’s crust, containing three times more water than all the oceans on the planet’s surface. The water is stored in a rock called “ringwoodite” located 400 miles underground.

Research published in 2014 revealed that water is stored in the mantle rock in a unique state known as “sponge-like state,” which is neither a liquid, solid, nor gas but rather a fourth state. This discovery opens up the possibility of a whole-Earth water cycle that explains the abundance of liquid water on the planet’s surface.

Geophysicist Steve Jacobsen, part of the team behind the findings, explained the significance of ringwoodite, describing it as a “sponge” that can attract hydrogen and trap water. The crystal structure of ringwoodite allows it to absorb a substantial amount of water deep within the mantle, providing a missing link in scientists’ understanding of Earth’s water distribution.

Scientists made this groundbreaking discovery by studying seismic activity and shockwaves generated by earthquakes. Through this analysis, they identified the presence of water in ringwoodite deep beneath the surface. If the rock contains just 1% water, it means there is three times more water underground than in all Earth’s oceans combined.

This discovery of a hidden ocean beneath the Earth’s crust is not the only recent breakthrough in scientific research. Researchers also uncovered an entirely new ecosystem when exploring volcanic crust with an underwater robot. These discoveries emphasize the vastness of unexplored realms on our planet.

Fonts:
– Scientific paper titled ‘Dehydration melting at the top of the lower mantle’
– Geofísic Steve Jacobsen

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

ciència

Els cossos i els satèl·lits cremats de coets deixen una signatura de partícules metàl·liques a l'atmosfera terrestre

Octubre 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Advanced Imaging revela informació sobre la Caldera de Long Valley de Califòrnia

Octubre 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

The Mars Orbiter Mission-2: explorant Mart amb càrregues útils potents

Octubre 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

Els cossos i els satèl·lits cremats de coets deixen una signatura de partícules metàl·liques a l'atmosfera terrestre

Octubre 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Advanced Imaging revela informació sobre la Caldera de Long Valley de Califòrnia

Octubre 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

The Mars Orbiter Mission-2: explorant Mart amb càrregues útils potents

Octubre 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

El coet SpaceX Falcon 9 llançarà 21 satèl·lits Starlink

Octubre 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris