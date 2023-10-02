Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

El Curiosity Rover de la NASA explora Gediz Vallis Ridge a Mart

ByRobert Andreu

Octubre 2, 2023
El Curiosity Rover de la NASA explora Gediz Vallis Ridge a Mart

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has successfully reached Gediz Vallis Ridge, a formation that the mission’s science team has been eager to explore. The team used the rover’s dedicated software to create a 3D rendering of the ridge, estimating it to be approximately 70 feet (21 meters) tall.

Curiosity spent a period of 11 days, from August 14 to August 25, investigating the ridge before continuing its journey up Mount Sharp, where it has been steadily ascending since 2014. The rover’s team is now focused on finding a path to the left side of a channel visible at the top of the 3D rendering.

The exploration of Gediz Vallis Ridge is of great interest to scientists as it offers valuable geological insights into the Martian landscape. By studying the ridge, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of the geological processes that shaped Mars and its history.

Curiosity’s ability to navigate and explore such formations is made possible by its advanced software and robust engineering. The rover has been equipped with sophisticated instruments and tools to analyze and study the Martian surface, providing important data for further research.

The successful exploration of Gediz Vallis Ridge is another milestone in Curiosity’s ongoing mission on Mars. As the rover continues to ascend Mount Sharp, scientists eagerly anticipate the discoveries that lie ahead. The data collected by Curiosity will contribute to our understanding of Mars and its potential for past or present habitability.

Fonts:
- NASA

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

Els reptes biomèdics d'explorar l'espai profund: garantir la salut i la seguretat dels astronautes per al programa Artemis

Octubre 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

The Ocean Is Turning Greener, Possibly Due to Climate Change, Study Finds

Octubre 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

La Northwestern University presenta un mètode innovador "Moisture-Swing" per a la captura de carboni

Octubre 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

ciència

Els reptes biomèdics d'explorar l'espai profund: garantir la salut i la seguretat dels astronautes per al programa Artemis

Octubre 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

The Ocean Is Turning Greener, Possibly Due to Climate Change, Study Finds

Octubre 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

La Northwestern University presenta un mètode innovador "Moisture-Swing" per a la captura de carboni

Octubre 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

Imatges impressionants de la nebulosa d'Orió captades pel telescopi espacial James Webb

Octubre 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris