Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Mangalyaan-2: ISRO preparat per a la segona missió a Mart 9 anys després de l'èxit de la mare

ByMampho Brescia

Octubre 2, 2023
Mangalyaan-2: ISRO preparat per a la segona missió a Mart 9 anys després de l'èxit de la mare

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch another spacecraft to Mars, nine years after its successful first attempt at placing a rocket in orbit around the red planet. The upcoming mission, known as Mangalyaan-2 or Mars Orbiter Mission-2, aims to study interplanetary dust and various aspects of Mars, including its atmosphere and environment.

ISRO’s previous mission, the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), achieved significant success in 2014. Building on that, the space agency is now fully prepared for its second Mars mission. According to documents obtained by Hindustan Times, Mangalyaan-2 will carry four payloads to conduct these studies.

Although specifics about the payloads are not provided, they are currently in different stages of development. This indicates that the ISRO is actively working on the scientific instruments that will be onboard Mangalyaan-2. By studying interplanetary dust, ISRO scientists hope to gain insights into the origins and composition of cosmic dust, as well as its interaction with the Martian atmosphere.

The ISRO’s renewed focus on Mars comes after two other significant missions – Chandrayaan-3 and the ongoing solar mission, Aditya-L1. These missions have further strengthened India’s space exploration capabilities and paved the way for more ambitious scientific endeavors.

Mangalyaan-2 is a testament to India’s growing expertise in space exploration. The success of the Mars missions not only boosts the country’s scientific reputation but also contributes to humanity’s understanding of Mars and our solar system as a whole.

Font: Hindustan Times

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionats

ciència

Boscos joves i degradació forestal clau per als models predictius de dipòsits de carboni

Octubre 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

L'espectre de l'addicció a Internet: comprensió i categorització de l'addicció a Internet

Octubre 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

La NASA conclou la missió CALIPSO després de 17 anys d'anàlisi del clima i la qualitat de l'aire

Octubre 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

ciència

Boscos joves i degradació forestal clau per als models predictius de dipòsits de carboni

Octubre 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

L'espectre de l'addicció a Internet: comprensió i categorització de l'addicció a Internet

Octubre 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

La NASA conclou la missió CALIPSO després de 17 anys d'anàlisi del clima i la qualitat de l'aire

Octubre 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

Enfonsament de la ciutat de Nova York a un ritme alarmant: implicacions per al canvi climàtic i les inundacions costaneres

Octubre 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris