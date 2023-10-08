Vida de ciutat

Els astrònoms descobreixen el misteri de l'alineació de Novae amb el jet galàctic a M87

Octubre 8, 2023
Astronomers have made an intriguing discovery in the nearby supermassive galaxy M87. This galaxy is known for its massive jet of plasma shooting out from its core into space, as well as the occurrence of stellar explosions called novae. Novae are explosions caused by white dwarf stars stealing material from their companion stars in binary systems. Typically, novae are scattered randomly throughout a galaxy. However, in M87, astronomers have found that the novae are unusually aligned along the jet.

Using data from two surveys conducted by the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers identified 135 novae within M87, and a significant number of them appeared in the path of the jet. The chances of this alignment happening randomly are estimated to be only 0.3%. It remains uncertain if this alignment is unique to M87 or if it is a common occurrence in galaxies with jets.

Novae occur when a white dwarf star in a binary system accretes material from its companion star, causing a thermonuclear explosion. On the other hand, M87’s galactic jet is propelled by the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy. As material falls into the black hole, an accretion disk forms around it, and powerful magnetic fields expel intense radiation, creating the jet.

There are a few theories on how the jet could trigger novae, but none have been conclusively proven. One idea suggests that radiation from the jet heats donor stars, increasing the mass transfer to their white dwarf partners and leading to more frequent novae. However, the mathematical calculations show that this explanation is too weak to account for the observed alignment. Another possibility is that the jet triggers star formation, which would result in more binary systems and thus more novae. But the lack of a similar increase in the galaxy’s counterjet area challenges this theory.

Astronomers are currently exploring other possibilities. One theory suggests that the jet’s shock waves may bring gas and dust together, forming clouds of interstellar medium that could trigger novae when they reach binary star systems. Additionally, shock waves could heat up stars, leading to increased mass transfer rates. However, these ideas require further investigation.

The alignment of novae along M87’s jet remains unexplained and poses an exciting mystery for astronomers to unravel. As the authors of the study state, the enhanced nova rate along the jet in M87 is firmly established but still lacks a definitive explanation.

Lessing, A. M., Shara, M. M., Hounsell, R., Mandel, S., Feder, N., & Sparks, W. (2020, October 26). A 9-Month Hubble Space Telescope Near-UV Survey of M87. II. A Strongly Enhanced Nova Rate near the Jet of M87. ArXiv Preprint.

