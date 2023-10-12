Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Una nau espacial de la NASA es dirigeix ​​cap a un rar asteroide ric en metalls

ByGabriel Botha

Octubre 12, 2023
Una nau espacial de la NASA es dirigeix ​​cap a un rar asteroide ric en metalls

NASA is preparing to launch the Psyche mission, a spacecraft that will embark on a 2.2 billion mile journey to investigate a rare, metal-rich asteroid beyond the orbit of Mars. The spacecraft will ride on board a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with the launch scheduled for Thursday at 10:16 a.m. ET, weather permitting. The mission will be live-streamed on NASA’s YouTube channel and website.

The Psyche mission’s target is a 140-mile-wide asteroid named Psyche, which orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter in the main asteroid belt. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a shattered planetesimal, providing valuable insights into the formation of planets.

The spacecraft will carry several instruments to study the asteroid, including a multispectral imager, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, a magnetometer, and a radio instrument. These instruments will help scientists gather data on the asteroid’s size, shape, and composition.

If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft will enter Psyche’s orbit in late July 2029 and begin its mission in August of the same year. The mission was briefly delayed due to an issue with the spacecraft’s thrusters, but the problem has since been resolved.

The Psyche mission is a significant milestone for NASA, as it is the first mission to explore a planetary body primarily made of metal. Scientists hope that the data gathered from this mission will provide valuable insights into the formation and composition of asteroids and other celestial bodies.

Font: Gizmodo

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

ciència

Les dones prefereixen la força física en les relacions a curt termini, però l'humor afiliatiu per a l'èxit a llarg termini

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Guia per veure i fotografiar amb seguretat l'eclipsi solar anular

Octubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Satèl·lits a l'espai: una amenaça per a la radioastronomia i la nostra connexió amb el cosmos

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Has fallat

ciència

Les dones prefereixen la força física en les relacions a curt termini, però l'humor afiliatiu per a l'èxit a llarg termini

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

Guia per veure i fotografiar amb seguretat l'eclipsi solar anular

Octubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Satèl·lits a l'espai: una amenaça per a la radioastronomia i la nostra connexió amb el cosmos

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

La fluorescència s'utilitza per mesurar els nivells d'estrès en la soja exposada a l'ozó

Octubre 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris