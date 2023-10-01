Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

LHASA 2.0 de la NASA guanya el premi al programari de l'any per a l'anàlisi de lliscaments

ByRobert Andreu

Octubre 1, 2023
LHASA 2.0 de la NASA guanya el premi al programari de l'any per a l'anàlisi de lliscaments

NASA’s Earth Sciences Division at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland has been awarded the Software of the Year (SOY) Award for their development of the Landslide Hazard Assessment for Situational Awareness (LHASA) version 2.0. LHASA is a data-driven software tool designed to provide situational awareness for rainfall-triggered landslide hazard events around the world.

The SOY Award is NASA’s highest commendation for software excellence, and it is presented annually to software that significantly enhances the agency’s mission performance. This is only the second time in the past 17 years that a team from Goddard has won the award.

LHASA incorporates landslide data from around the world into a machine-learning framework, allowing it to estimate the relative probability of a landslide occurrence. The tool provides hazard estimates on a global scale, enabling improved awareness and facilitating disaster planning and response. It can be used by government agencies, relief organizations, emergency responders, and insurers.

Dalia Kirschbaum, director of the Earth Sciences Division, expressed excitement about the recognition for LHASA’s scientific and technological achievements. She hopes that regional communities will use the model to better understand landslide hazards in their areas.

LHASA is available as free and open-source software on the Landslides @ NASA website. Users can access the software, report landslides, view and obtain relevant source data, and learn more about NASA’s landslide modeling efforts. The tool aims to assist various stakeholders in disaster readiness and response.

Fonts:
– NASA.gov (https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2019/nasa-software-of-the-year-award-winner-provides-landslide-insights)
– Landslides @ NASA (https://landslides.nasa.gov/)

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

El Japó i els EUA tornen mostres d'asteroides a la Terra

Octubre 1, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

L'estructura construïda per humans més antiga del món descoberta al sud d'Àfrica

Octubre 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

SpaceX realitza amb èxit el foc de prova estàtica del coet Falcon

Octubre 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

ciència

El Japó i els EUA tornen mostres d'asteroides a la Terra

Octubre 1, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

L'estructura construïda per humans més antiga del món descoberta al sud d'Àfrica

Octubre 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

SpaceX realitza amb èxit el foc de prova estàtica del coet Falcon

Octubre 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

La nova eina d'edició de gens basada en CRISPR és una promesa per al tractament de trastorns genètics

Octubre 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris