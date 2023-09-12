Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

New Possibilities for Kombucha in Space Exploration

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 12, 2023
Scientists are exploring the potential of kombucha, a fermented tea beverage, in space exploration. Kombucha cultures, which consist of bacteria and yeast, have unique characteristics that make them suitable for survival in harsh conditions. Researchers have discovered that these cultures can withstand extreme temperatures and radiation, making them an ideal candidate for space missions.

One of the most promising aspects of kombucha cultures is their ability to generate oxygen. By harnessing the oxygen-producing capabilities of these microbes, astronauts could potentially reduce their reliance on external sources for breathable air. This could significantly enhance future space missions and pave the way for human colonization on the moon or Mars.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has conducted experiments to test the resilience of kombucha cultures in space. Bacteria found in these cultures were sent to the International Space Station and observed to repair their DNA after exposure to cosmic radiation. This demonstrates their ability to adapt and survive in extraterrestrial environments.

Scientists envision a future where kombucha cultures accompany astronauts on space missions. These cultures could be utilized to generate oxygen, providing a sustainable source of breathable air for long-duration missions. The researchers even speculate that kombucha could serve as a bio-factory, producing not only oxygen but other essential resources needed for human survival in space.

The potential applications of kombucha in space exploration are exciting and hold promise for the future of human space missions. As researchers continue to study the properties of these microorganisms, they hope to see kombucha samples being utilized on the moon and beyond.

Fonts:
- Agència Espacial Europea (ESA)

