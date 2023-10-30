New Image Captured by NASA’s Juno Reveals Eerie Face on Jupiter

In a recent flyby of Jupiter, NASA’s Juno spacecraft managed to capture a chilling image that seems to depict a ghoulish face on the gas giant. The photo, taken on September 7th, showcases a region called Jet N7 in Jupiter’s northern reaches, displaying an unsettling elongated face composed of swirling clouds and turbulent storms. This timely discovery has become a delightful Halloween treat for space enthusiasts.

The image was taken during Juno’s 54th close encounter with Jupiter, from a distance of approximately 4,800 miles (7,700 kilometers) and a latitude around 69 degrees north. Photographed along Jupiter’s terminator, which demarcates the line between the planet’s day and night sides, the image portrays Jupiter fading into the dark backdrop of space.

While NASA drew parallels between the eerie face and a Cubist portrait, honoring legendary artist Pablo Picasso on his 142nd birthday, they also acknowledged the phenomenon of pareidolia. Pareidolia is the tendency of humans to perceive recognizable shapes, such as faces, in random patterns. In this case, Jupiter’s swirling clouds were perfectly suited for pareidolia, allowing observers to glimpse what looks like a frowning human face peering out from behind a door.

The image itself was processed by citizen scientist Vladimir Tarasov, utilizing raw data from Juno’s JunoCam instrument. NASA emphasizes the importance of public involvement in analyzing the vast amount of data collected by the spacecraft, making Juno’s images available for public examination.

Apart from showcasing the haunting beauty of Jupiter, this image also offers valuable insights into the planet’s atmospheric processes. The low angle of sunlight highlights the intricate topography present in the region, aiding scientists in their pursuit of a deeper understanding of Jupiter’s atmospheric dynamics.

FAQ:

Q: What is Jet N7?

A: Jet N7 is a region in Jupiter’s northern reaches known for its swirling clouds and turbulent storms.

Q: How was the image processed?

A: The image was processed by citizen scientist Vladimir Tarasov, utilizing raw data from Juno’s JunoCam instrument.

P: Què és la pareidolia?

A: Pareidolia is the phenomenon where individuals perceive recognizable patterns, such as faces, in random or ambiguous stimuli.