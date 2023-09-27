Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Professor de la Universitat de Calgary per estudiar una mostra d'asteroides

ByMampho Brescia

Setembre 27, 2023
Professor de la Universitat de Calgary per estudiar una mostra d'asteroides

A University of Calgary professor, Dr. Alan Hildebrand, will have the opportunity to study an asteroid sample that NASA hopes will provide new insights into the formation of the solar system. Dr. Hildebrand, along with four other Canadian researchers, will be part of a Canadian Space Agency team responsible for analyzing a specimen from the asteroid Bennu, which is estimated to be 4.5 billion years old.

This research is part of NASA’s $1-billion OSIRIS-REx mission, which aims to extract an asteroid sample from outer space and bring it back to Earth. Dr. Hildebrand has been involved in the mission since 2009 and expressed excitement that the long-awaited asteroid sample has finally arrived on Earth.

Bennu was chosen for the mission due to its proximity, size, age, and state of preservation. Its unique composition, rich in carbon, sets it apart from other space rocks. Most asteroids with similar composition would burn up as they enter Earth’s atmosphere, making the Bennu sample particularly interesting for study. Dr. Hildebrand is eager to understand how this rock is different from others and why.

Canada’s contribution to the NASA mission was the OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter (OLA) developed by the Canadian Space Agency. The OLA was crucial in identifying an ideal location on the asteroid for sample extraction. After a journey of approximately 6.2 billion kilometers, the spacecraft returned to Earth, and the capsule containing the asteroid sample was dropped into the Utah desert. The capsule is currently being curated at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston before being distributed to international collaborators, including Canada.

Source: University of Calgary, NASA, Canadian Space Agency

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionats

ciència

L'astronauta de la NASA estableix el rècord del vol espacial més llarg dels Estats Units

Setembre 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Passejada Harvest Moon del Kerry Wood Nature Centre

Setembre 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

La intel·ligència artificial podria revolucionar la cirurgia cerebral, diu un neurocirurgià líder

Setembre 28, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

L'astronauta de la NASA estableix el rècord del vol espacial més llarg dels Estats Units

Setembre 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Passejada Harvest Moon del Kerry Wood Nature Centre

Setembre 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

La intel·ligència artificial podria revolucionar la cirurgia cerebral, diu un neurocirurgià líder

Setembre 28, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

La NASA comença el procés de segellat i retirada de mostres de la missió OSIRIS-REx

Setembre 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris