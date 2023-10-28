ISRO desenvolupa instruments avançats per a les properes missions a Mart i Venus

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is making significant progress in the development of advanced instruments for its upcoming Mars and Venus missions, according to Dr M Shanmugam, head of the planetary instrumentation group at ISRO’s Physical Research Laboratory. These new instruments have been specifically designed to explore and uncover new insights about these two neighboring celestial bodies.

Dr Shanmugam, an esteemed alumnus of the Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology in Vellore, made these exciting revelations during a recent event organized by the ECE department of the institute. Having played a vital role in all three moon projects, he also shared plans for Chandrayaan 4, a mission aimed at bringing lunar samples back to Earth. As a mentor within the core team, he emphasized his deep involvement in the project.

Apart from discussing ISRO’s ambitious missions, Dr Shanmugam encouraged students to seize the growing opportunities in the private sector space industry. He highlighted that the space sector has recently opened up, allowing for private enterprise and research collaborations. This development presents a remarkable chance for students to either actively participate or contribute through groundbreaking research.

The event was attended by esteemed individuals including Dr PK Palani, principal of the Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology, and Dr J Sundaravanan, head of the ECE department.

