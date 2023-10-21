India recently achieved a milestone in space exploration by successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole, making it the fourth country to accomplish such a feat. Building on this success, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has already set its sights on new missions, including the solar mission Aditya-L1 and the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.

The Aditya-L1 mission is scheduled to reach its destination, the Sun, in mid-January next year. Meanwhile, the Gaganyaan mission is ISRO’s first-ever human spaceflight mission, with the goal of launching a crew of three astronauts into lower Earth orbit. A budget of Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for this ambitious project.

India is also planning to establish its own space station, called the Bharatiya Antariksha Station, by 2035. Additionally, ISRO aims to send humans to the moon by 2040, marking one of India’s most ambitious space projects to date.

As part of the Gaganyaan project, ISRO recently conducted Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), the first in a series of unmanned tests. This test aimed to evaluate the vehicle subsystems and the Crew Escape System, as well as the characteristics and deceleration systems of the Crew Module at higher altitude. ISRO plans to conduct three more unmanned test vehicle missions before carrying out human spaceflight.

Furthermore, after India’s successful Mars Orbiter Mission in 2014, ISRO is planning a return visit to the red planet with Mangalyaan-2. Although official details of the mission are yet to be announced, it is expected to carry four payloads that will conduct various tests on Mars.

India’s space ambitions extend beyond Mars, as ISRO plans to send an orbiter to Venus in the future. Venus is often referred to as Earth’s twin due to similarities in size and mass, but the two planets have drastic differences in atmosphere and surface conditions. Preliminary reports suggest the Venus Orbiter Mission, called Shukrayaan-1, could be equipped with five instruments.

India’s recent achievements and future plans in space exploration demonstrate its commitment to becoming a leader in the field. With ambitious projects on the horizon, India is poised to make significant contributions to our understanding of the universe.

Definicions:

– Chandrayaan-3: India’s lunar mission that successfully landed on the moon.

– Aditya-L1: India’s solar mission scheduled to reach the Sun in January 2021.

– Gaganyaan: India’s human spaceflight mission aimed at launching three astronauts into lower Earth orbit.

– Bharatiya Antariksha Station: India’s planned space station.

– Mangalyaan-2: India’s second Mars Orbiter Mission.

– Shukrayaan-1: India’s mission to Venus.

Fonts:

- Font de l'article