Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Scientists Develop Ultra-Broadband Photodetector Using Twisted Double Bilayer Graphene

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 27, 2023
Scientists Develop Ultra-Broadband Photodetector Using Twisted Double Bilayer Graphene

Researchers at ICFO and their collaborators have developed a novel ultra-broadband photodetector using twisted double bilayer graphene (TDBG). This new device is capable of efficiently detecting light across a wide spectral range, from far-terahertz to near-infrared wavelengths. The photodetector eliminates the need for external electric fields and offers scalability for industrial applications.

Traditional photoconductor arrays based on mercury cadmium telluride elements are currently used for hyperspectral imaging, but they are not efficient over the entire spectrum and are unable to detect terahertz wavelengths. In contrast, TDBG has the potential to overcome these limitations and improve the performance and efficiency of light detection.

The researchers fabricated TDBG devices by rotating two bilayer graphene stacks by a large angle. These devices create their own intrinsic electric field without the need for additional electrodes, making them scalable for mass production. The team then conducted extensive experiments to study the photoresponse and photoconductivity of TDBG.

The results showed that the TDBG ultra-broadband photodetector has good quantum efficiency, enhanced photoconductivity through interlayer screening, and scalability without the need for external gates. This breakthrough opens up possibilities for a wide range of applications, including autonomous driving, environmental monitoring, healthcare, space exploration, agriculture, and food processing.

This research highlights the potential of twisted double bilayer graphene as a highly efficient and versatile material for photodetection.

Fonts:
– ICFO/M. Ceccanti

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

El recipient de mostres d'asteroides OSIRIS-REx es va obrir per primera vegada en set anys

Setembre 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

La lluna de la collita d'aquesta setmana: la superlluna final de l'any

Setembre 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

Aconseguint una doble refracció rècord amb sulfur de titani d'estronci

Setembre 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

El recipient de mostres d'asteroides OSIRIS-REx es va obrir per primera vegada en set anys

Setembre 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

La lluna de la collita d'aquesta setmana: la superlluna final de l'any

Setembre 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

Aconseguint una doble refracció rècord amb sulfur de titani d'estronci

Setembre 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Avançant en la transformació de plantes per a energies renovables i emmagatzematge de carboni

Setembre 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris