ciència

Una gloriosa exhibició d'estrelles al cúmul globular de Terzan 12

Mampho Brescia

Setembre 7, 2023
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of the globular cluster Terzan 12, located about 15,000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. Globular clusters are ancient groups of stars that populate the space surrounding galactic disks. Terzan 12, like many other globular clusters, is shrouded in dust and gas, which adds to the beauty of the image.

This composite image was created using several exposures taken in August 2016. The image showcases the red and orange stars within the cluster, which are larger than our Sun, as well as younger blue stars that are not part of the cluster. The presence of black holes within globular clusters has also been discovered in previous research. NGC 6397, another globular cluster, was found to contain small, star-sized black holes that keep the stars in orbit due to their gravitational force.

Globular clusters like Terzan 12 provide valuable insights into the life cycles of stars and the presence of binary systems with ancient celestial bodies such as neutron stars and black holes. These clusters serve as stunning visual displays and aid astronomers in their pursuit of understanding the vastness of space.

Sources: [Source 1]

Mampho Brescia

