Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

NGC 1087: Una galàxia espiral barrada centellejant

ByRobert Andreu

Octubre 10, 2023
NGC 1087: Una galàxia espiral barrada centellejant

NGC 1087, a beautiful barred spiral galaxy, located in the constellation Cetus, has captured the fascination of scientists. This galaxy, situated 80 million light-years away, boasts a diameter of 87,000 light-years. It features a relatively small nucleus in its center, and its spiral structure is defined by its prominent dust lanes, which can be observed as dark red formations.

The most striking aspect of NGC 1087 is its stellar bar, a bright-white elongated structure located at the galaxy’s core. Unlike other barred galaxies, NGC 1087’s stellar bar is comparatively shorter. In typical barred galaxies, the gravitational forces emanating from the central region attract large amounts of gas, resulting in explosive star formation followed by a gradual decline. However, NGC 1087 deviates from this pattern, as it exhibits signs of ongoing star formation. This unique characteristic has piqued the curiosity of astronomers.

Throughout history, scientists have been captivated by the mysteries of the cosmos. One such individual is British astronomer William Herschel, who made groundbreaking discoveries in the 18th century. Herschel’s pioneering observations of stars and galaxies laid the foundation for our modern understanding of the universe.

NGC 1087 continues to unravel the secrets of star formation within its dusty spiral arms. Although located far from our own Milky Way galaxy, this distant celestial object serves as a testament to the beauty and complexity of the cosmos.

Fonts:
- NASA
– Enciclopèdia Britànica

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

El nou centre aeri i espacial Samuel Oschin acollirà el transbordador espacial Endeavour

Octubre 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Prepareu-vos per a l'esdeveniment de visualització de l'eclipsi solar parcial a Nanaimo

Octubre 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Descobriment de dues noves espècies de mamífers a la regió autònoma del Tibet del sud-oest de la Xina

Octubre 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

El nou centre aeri i espacial Samuel Oschin acollirà el transbordador espacial Endeavour

Octubre 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Prepareu-vos per a l'esdeveniment de visualització de l'eclipsi solar parcial a Nanaimo

Octubre 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Descobriment de dues noves espècies de mamífers a la regió autònoma del Tibet del sud-oest de la Xina

Octubre 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

El mòdul de l'estació espacial russa experimenta una fuga de refrigerant per tercera vegada

Octubre 10, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris