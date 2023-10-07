Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Una oportunitat per presenciar l'espectacle celeste: l'eclipsi de sol anular

ByGabriel Botha

Octubre 7, 2023
Una oportunitat per presenciar l'espectacle celeste: l'eclipsi de sol anular

A celestial wonder will grace the skies on October 14, captivating the hearts of millions in the U.S. as well as individuals in Central and South America. The event, known as the annular solar eclipse, will provide a breathtaking view for some, who will witness the moon passing in front of the sun, creating a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect. Others will be fortunate to catch a partial solar eclipse, as a section of the moon traverses our radiant star. The partial eclipse will be visible in all 48 contiguous states of the U.S.

However, it is crucial to remember that staring directly at the sun during an annular solar eclipse can be dangerous and cause severe eye injuries. According to NASA, specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing is essential to ensure safety. Even using a camera or telescope to view the eclipse without proper filters can lead to instant eye damage. Thus, it is imperative to exercise caution and take necessary precautions.

To observe the annular solar eclipse safely, one must use approved safety glasses or solar viewers that meet the international standard “ISO 12312-2.” Damaged or scratched viewers should be avoided, and they can be worn over regular glasses if needed. It is crucial not to remove the viewers until you have turned away from the sun.

If you do not have eclipse glasses, there are alternative methods to view the eclipse indirectly. NASA suggests constructing a pinhole projector as a safe way to witness the phenomenon. Additionally, it is essential to be cautious when purchasing eclipse glasses or solar viewers online. The American Astronomical Society (AAS) provides a list of vetted sellers to ensure that you are purchasing reliable and safe products.

While the full annular eclipse will be visible along a trajectory from Oregon through Texas, those outside this path can still experience a partial eclipse. The Great American Eclipse website offers maps and schedules for different regions, indicating when and where the eclipse can be seen.

This upcoming event on October 14, 2023, will mark the last annular solar eclipse visible from the U.S. until June 21, 2039. Embrace the opportunity to witness this celestial spectacle but remember to prioritize safety to truly appreciate the wonders of the cosmos.

Source: NASA (https://science.nasa.gov/)

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

ciència

Una nova proposta per capturar l'anell de fotòns esquivant dels forats negres

Octubre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

Els astrònoms descobreixen el misteri de l'alineació de Novae amb el jet galàctic a M87

Octubre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

La importància de la bioquímica i la química orgànica per entendre la vida

Octubre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

Una nova proposta per capturar l'anell de fotòns esquivant dels forats negres

Octubre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els astrònoms descobreixen el misteri de l'alineació de Novae amb el jet galàctic a M87

Octubre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

La importància de la bioquímica i la química orgànica per entendre la vida

Octubre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els astrònoms estudien TRAPPIST-1 b per entendre les observacions dels exoplanetes

Octubre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris