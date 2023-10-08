Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Avenços en fotoelectroquímica: augment de l'estabilitat per a la producció d'energies renovables

ByRobert Andreu

Octubre 8, 2023
Avenços en fotoelectroquímica: augment de l'estabilitat per a la producció d'energies renovables

Photo-electrochemistry, a field that combines the principles of photochemistry and electrochemistry, holds great importance in various scientific and technological branches. One of its prominent applications lies in converting solar energy into electrical or chemical energy. However, the stability of photo-electrochemical materials has remained a longstanding challenge.

Addressing this issue, a team of researchers from the University of Hamburg, DESY, and LMU Munich has made significant strides in enhancing the stability of these materials. Their comprehensive research and investigation aim to overcome the limitations that have limited the efficacy of photo-electrochemistry in electricity production.

In photo-electrochemical cells, sunlight is harnessed to generate electricity. To achieve this, the photo-electrode absorbs photons and creates electron-hole pairs. These pairs are then separated to generate an electric current. Unfortunately, the instability of the materials used in this process has thwarted its potential.

Through meticulous experimentation and analysis, the research team has made promising breakthroughs in increasing the stability of photo-electrochemical materials. Their findings hold immense significance for the renewable energy sector, as unstable materials hinder the efficient harnessing of solar energy.

This advancement in photo-electrochemistry brings us closer to realizing the potential of renewable energy production. As stability concerns are addressed, photo-electrochemical cells become more viable for the conversion of sunlight into electricity. With the integration of these improved materials into solar energy harvesting systems, we can unlock new possibilities for sustainable power generation.

Fonts:
- Universitat d'Hamburg
– DESY
– LMU Munich

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

Observa l'Estació Espacial Internacional i explora el cel nocturn

Octubre 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

L'embassament submarí de Nova Zelanda podria resoldre el misteri dels terratrèmols "silenciosos".

Octubre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Els defectes lineals poden viatjar més ràpid que les ones sonores, i això és un gran problema

Octubre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Has fallat

ciència

Observa l'Estació Espacial Internacional i explora el cel nocturn

Octubre 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

L'embassament submarí de Nova Zelanda podria resoldre el misteri dels terratrèmols "silenciosos".

Octubre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els defectes lineals poden viatjar més ràpid que les ones sonores, i això és un gran problema

Octubre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

The Psyche Mission: explorant el misteriós asteroide metàl·lic

Octubre 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris