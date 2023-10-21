Origami: de l'art antic a solucions modernes en l'espai i l'enginyeria

Origami, the ancient Japanese art of folding paper, is now being utilized to solve modern problems in various fields like space exploration, engineering, mathematics, and medicine. One aerospace engineer, Manan Arya, has been using origami to unlock the secrets of the universe.

In space exploration, the glare from stars can hinder the discovery of Earth-like planets near sun-like stars. The reflected light from these planets is about 10 billion times fainter than the starlight, making it difficult to detect. Arya has been working on a solution to block starlight in a universe that potentially contains billions of stars. He believes that origami can play a crucial role in this endeavor.

Engineers need to launch large structures into space, but they also need to fold these structures to fit neatly within rockets and then unfold them once they are in space. Arya refers to this challenge as the “suitcase problem” – fitting expandable technology into a small space capsule.

Origami offers a fantastic application of engineering in space. NASA has already achieved success with origami in space-related projects. For instance, the James Webb Telescope’s main mirror and sunshield were folded up for launch and then unfolded once in space. The powerful images captured by the telescope serve as inspiration for projects like starshade.

Arya’s creation, starshade, is a lightweight mechanism that blocks a star’s light, allowing telescopes to capture images of fainter exoplanets near the star. It is roughly the size of a baseball diamond when stretched out fully, but it needs to be folded and packed into a rocket for launch. Origami engineering enables the compact folding required for space missions.

Arya’s work with origami extends beyond space exploration. He is looking at applying origami techniques to robotics and biomedical devices. While the long-term impact of his work is still unfolding, Arya hopes that it will lay the foundation for future generations of technologies.

Origami, an ancient art form, continues to evolve and find innovative applications in various fields. It showcases the power of combining artistry with cutting-edge technology to solve complex problems.

