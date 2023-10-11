Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

L'OSIRIS-REx de la NASA retorna mostres de l'asteroide Bennu, inclosa l'aigua

ByMampho Brescia

Octubre 11, 2023
L'OSIRIS-REx de la NASA retorna mostres de l'asteroide Bennu, inclosa l'aigua

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully brought back samples from the asteroid Bennu, and preliminary findings reveal the presence of not only carbon but also water. This is a significant discovery, as carbon and water are essential building blocks for life on Earth and potentially beyond.

The sample collection from Bennu consists of various-sized rocks, dust particles, and intermediate-sized particles. According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the carbon-rich asteroid sample is the largest ever delivered to Earth, with the potential to help scientists investigate the origins of life on our planet.

Since the samples arrived on Earth on September 25, scientists have begun studying them, and the initial findings are just the beginning. NASA plans to continue analyzing the particles and will establish a registry for other scientists to borrow portions of the samples for further research. Some samples will also be exhibited in museums.

The study of these asteroid samples holds immense scientific value. Over the next few decades, scientists will unravel the secrets held within the rocks and dust, providing insights into the formation of our solar system, the origins of life, and potential measures to prevent asteroid collisions with Earth.

Excitingly, additional unexpected “bonus asteroid material” was found on the collector head, canister lid, and base. NASA’s Johnson Space Center is prepared with specialized tools to study this exciting extra material.

OSIRIS-REx, the spacecraft responsible for this incredible mission, grabbed the sample from Bennu in 2020. After spending 18 months observing and analyzing the asteroid, the spacecraft has successfully returned to Earth. However, OSIRIS-REx’s journey is not over yet. It will now embark on a new mission called OSIRIS-APEX, where it will head to another asteroid named Apophis.

(Font: NASA)

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionats

ciència

Les dones prefereixen la força física en les relacions a curt termini, però l'humor afiliatiu per a l'èxit a llarg termini

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciència

Guia per veure i fotografiar amb seguretat l'eclipsi solar anular

Octubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

Satèl·lits a l'espai: una amenaça per a la radioastronomia i la nostra connexió amb el cosmos

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Has fallat

ciència

Les dones prefereixen la força física en les relacions a curt termini, però l'humor afiliatiu per a l'èxit a llarg termini

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

Guia per veure i fotografiar amb seguretat l'eclipsi solar anular

Octubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Satèl·lits a l'espai: una amenaça per a la radioastronomia i la nostra connexió amb el cosmos

Octubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

La fluorescència s'utilitza per mesurar els nivells d'estrès en la soja exposada a l'ozó

Octubre 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris