Nous experiments dirigits a l'estació espacial per avançar en la ciència i la comunicació

Next month, SpaceX will be launching a new cargo mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with a variety of science experiments. These experiments will explore different topics and contribute to the advancement of scientific research and communication in space. The launch is scheduled for November 5, and you can watch the coverage on Space.com or NASA Television.

One of the key experiments is called ILLUMA-T, which is a laser communication experiment aimed at improving ISS communications and supporting future deep space missions. This experiment will enable faster transmission of data by using infrared light to relay videos and images. NASA is investing in this technology to enhance science returns in long-distance missions to the moon and Mars.

“Future missions have potentially exceptionally large data needs, and so we have to think about how we’re going to meet those needs,” said Jason Mitchell, the director for advanced communications and navigation technologies at NASA’s space communication and navigation program.

In addition to the ILLUMA-T experiment, there are several other fascinating studies being sent to the space station. NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) will use infrared imaging to measure atmospheric gravity waves, which play a role in defining the Earth’s climate. The Aquamembrane-3 investigation, conducted by the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to evaluate the use of new water recovery membranes on the space station. Another experiment, Gaucho Lung, sponsored by the ISS National Lab, will study how respiratory system mucus affects drug delivery. Lastly, the Rodent Research-20 experiment will examine the effects of microgravity on the reproductive health of female mice.

These experiments highlight NASA’s commitment to advancing scientific understanding and pushing the boundaries of communication technology in space. With each mission, NASA and its partners strive to improve scientific capabilities on the ISS and lay the groundwork for future commercial and exploration programs.

