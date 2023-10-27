La temporada fantasmagòrica porta un espectacle còsmic: l'eclipsi parcial de lluna de la lluna de sang

This October, prepare to witness a celestial spectacle as the Sun, Moon, and Earth align perfectly, giving us a mesmerizing Blood Moon partial lunar eclipse. In this eerie phenomenon, the Earth will appear to take a cosmic bite out of the Moon, reminiscent of a vampire feasting on its prey.

Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth and Moon’s orbits synchronize, positioning the Earth directly between the Sun and the Moon. As a result, the Sun’s light is obstructed by the Earth, casting its shadow across the lunar surface. Unlike a total lunar eclipse where Earth’s shadow completely covers the Full Moon, a partial lunar eclipse only partially covers the Moon, creating the illusion of a “bite” on our satellite.

The magnificent display of the Blood Moon partial lunar eclipse will take place on October 28-29, captivating observers across Europe, North America, South America, Australia, Africa, Asia, the Pacific, and select regions of the Arctic and Antarctic. To determine the specific viewing times in your location, consult TimeandDate’s interactive eclipse map or watch their live stream.

During the partial eclipse, the Moon will pass through Earth’s almost-shadow, known as a penumbral eclipse. This phase will be visible for approximately an hour on either side of the partial eclipse. The entire eclipse, including all phases, is expected to last around 4 hours and 25 minutes, although the most captivating moments will only endure for about 1 hour and 17 minutes. Approximately 6 percent of the Moon’s surface will be immersed in Earth’s shadow during this time.

Interestingly, eclipses typically occur in pairs. Following the recent annular solar eclipse or “ring of fire” eclipse observed in North and South America on October 14, the upcoming cosmic events include a penumbral lunar eclipse on March 24-25, 2024, and a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Now, let’s address the “Blood Moon” moniker. Although this weekend’s eclipse won’t produce a true Blood Moon, the name adds a touch of drama to the occasion. Blood Moons commonly refer to the reddish appearance of the Moon during a total lunar eclipse, caused by the Sun’s light scattering through Earth’s atmosphere. However, different cultures often designate October’s Full Moon by various names, such as the Hunter’s Moon or Blood Moon.

FAQ:

Q: What is a partial lunar eclipse?

A: During a partial lunar eclipse, only part of the Moon is covered by Earth’s shadow, creating the illusion of a “bite” out of the Moon.

Q: Where will the upcoming Blood Moon partial lunar eclipse be visible?

A: The eclipse will be visible from Europe, North America, parts of South America, Australia, Africa, Asia, the Pacific, and select regions of the Arctic and Antarctic.

Q: How long will the eclipse last?

A: The entire eclipse, including all phases, will last approximately 4 hours and 25 minutes. However, the most captivating moments will endure for around 1 hour and 17 minutes.

Q: Will the Moon appear red during this eclipse?

A: No, the Moon will not appear red during this partial lunar eclipse. A “Blood Moon” refers specifically to the reddish hue observed during a total lunar eclipse.