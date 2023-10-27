Desxifrant l'evolució dels cianobacteris: coneixements de l'anàlisi genètica

Cyanobacteria, the pioneers of atmospheric oxygen, have played a vital role in shaping Earth’s history. Understanding their evolution is crucial for unraveling the story of life on our planet. Until recently, the fossil lipid 2-methylhopane was considered a reliable biomarker for Cyanobacteria in ancient sediments. However, new research has raised doubts about its specificity, as it was discovered that Alphaproteobacteria can also produce this lipid.

A team of international researchers, led by Yosuke Hoshino from the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences and Benjamin Nettersheim from MARUM—Center for Marine Environmental Sciences, sought to uncover the evolutionary history of the genes responsible for 2-methylhopane synthesis. By studying the distribution and diversification of these genes, they could determine the reliability of 2-methylhopane as a biomarker.

Their findings, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, reveal that the gene responsible for 2-methylhopane production, HpnP, was already present in the common ancestor of Cyanobacteria over two billion years ago. In contrast, Alphaproteobacteria acquired this gene approximately 750 million years ago. Consequently, 2-methylhopanes can still serve as a reliable biomarker for oxygen-producing Cyanobacteria in sediments dating back more than 750 million years.

This study demonstrates the power of genetic analysis in conjunction with sedimentology, paleobiology, and geochemistry to enhance the diagnostic value of biomarkers. By examining the evolutionary history of these genes, researchers can refine our understanding of early ecosystems.

FAQ

What is the significance of Cyanobacteria in Earth’s history?

Cyanobacteria played a crucial role in transforming Earth from an oxygen-free environment to one that supports complex life. They were the primary producers of organic compounds and atmospheric oxygen for long periods during Earth’s early history.

Why are fossil lipids important as biomarkers?

Fossil lipids, such as 2-methylhopanes, can indicate the presence of oxygenic photosynthesis in ancient geological deposits. Unlike the actual bacteria, these lipids can be preserved in sedimentary rocks for millions of years and provide valuable information about past ecosystems.

Why was there doubt about the reliability of 2-methylhopane as a biomarker?

Recent discoveries revealed that Alphaproteobacteria can also produce 2-methylhopanes, raising questions about the specificity of this biomarker for Cyanobacteria. This study clarifies the evolutionary history of the genes involved and confirms the reliability of 2-methylhopanes as a biomarker for oxygen-producing Cyanobacteria.

What is the new approach used in this study?

The researchers combined comprehensive genetic analysis with high-purity sediment analyses to determine the distribution of genes responsible for 2-methylhopane production. This approach provides a more accurate understanding of the evolutionary timeline and improves the resolution of ecosystem reconstructions.