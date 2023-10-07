El canvi climàtic vinculat a l'augment dels esdeveniments meteorològics extrems a l'hivern

A new study published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society suggests that extreme winter weather events in North America and Europe have doubled in frequency since the 1960s. The study identifies giant meanders in the global jet stream, known as wave-4 patterns, as the cause of prolonged spells of extreme cold and wet conditions in these regions. These weather patterns often synchronize across the two continents, leading to significant disruptions.

The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air that circulates around the Northern Hemisphere from east to west. It typically flows within relatively straight boundaries, separating cold polar air from the midlatitudes. However, at times, it can develop large wobbles known as Rossby waves. Some scientists believe that these wobbles have been increasing in size and frequency due to rapid warming in the Arctic. As a result, the wobbles destabilize the system and generate winds that break down the north-south barrier.

The study shows that when a winter wave-4 pattern occurs, the chances of extreme cold or wet in the troughs of the wave triple. Additionally, abnormally warm or dry conditions may develop in the peaks. These patterns have been responsible for devastating winter weather events in recent years, such as the February 2021 cold wave that affected much of North America, including Texas, where record cold led to power outages and significant damage.

The researchers also note that these wave-4 patterns often occur simultaneously on both sides of the Atlantic, with southwestern Europe and Scandinavia being the most affected. The study’s authors suggest that 50 years ago, such concurrent waves occurred only once each winter on average, but now they occur twice a year on average.

While the exact mechanisms behind the emergence of wave-4 patterns require further research, the study points to periodic changes in oceanic conditions over parts of the Pacific as a possible trigger. Understanding these mechanisms could help scientists better predict and prepare for extreme winter weather events in the future.

font:

– Butlletí de la Societat Americana de Meteorologia

- Universitat de Columbia

– Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory

- Universitat d'Uppsala